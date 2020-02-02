Single Mom Tries The Juul, Ends Up In Medically Induced Coma Less Than Two Months Later

Kate Krzysik switched to vaping because she thought it was less dangerous than smoking traditional cigarettes.

Kate Krzysik is a single mother from Wisconsin. In December she became dangerously ill with what doctors at first thought to be pneumonia. However, her condition quickly worsened and she ended up in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator, nearly losing her life. Now, doctors are saying it was the mother’s vaping habit that led to her near death, according to Yahoo!.

Krzysik was a cigarette smoker and decided to switch to vaping because she believed electronic cigarettes were less dangerous and so that she wouldn’t smell like smoke. She started picking up Juul and Blu vaping products at the gas station. She’d only been vaping for a mere six weeks before she fell ill.

“It was really scary. The chills, had a fever, but there was some vomiting involved, so that was kind of off. So that kind of was a red flag for me,” Krzysik said recalling her strange symptoms.

Luckily, she received treatment in time, saving her life. If she had vaped for a longer period of time or not sought medical help, this could have quickly before a tragic situation.

Her sister, Melissa Kuykendall, is still shocked by the turn of events and how quickly her sister’s condition declined.

We've dealt with this issue in my house. And if you think VAPING is old news… wait until you see what we found in one local school. TONIGHT at 6pm and 11pm. What was found.. what kids admit to us.. and the tricky ways they're hiding vapes and Juul's from us.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/g1HprLwDpN — Sheree Paolello WLWT (@ShereeWLWT) November 4, 2019

“I still can’t comprehend that I almost lost my sister because that just doesn’t make sense to me. She’s just too young for that to happen,” she said.

This story is one of the many stories being shared in recent months that proves just how dangerous vaping devices like the Juul can be. There has been a lot of misinformation going around about what vaping is, at times these devices have even been described as healthy because they don’t contain tar or some of the other harsh chemicals found in a cigarette. On the contrary, they are not any less dangerous and a threat to one’s health nonetheless.

Youth vaping has become a huge issue in recent years, even being described as an epidemic. It’s because of this that new legislation has been passed with the hope of making it harder for young people to get their hands on these devices and less desirable to vape at all. President Trump recently announced a ban on flavored vaping products, which includes the sweet, fruity flavors Juul offers, as The Inquisitr previously reported. In addition, the age at which one must be to buy vaping products, cigars, or cigarettes has gone from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.