Tina Louise Rocks A Skintight Red Dress In New Instagram Selfie

Aussie model Tina Louise, who rose to fame after gracing the covers of famous magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her 2.3 million fans with a weekend selfie.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a very tight, red strapless dress that perfectly accentuated her curves and also allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs. The model completed her attire a pair of white booties.

In terms of accessories, Tina decided to keep it simple and only opted for small stud earrings while ditching other jewelry items.

To ramp up the glamour and to complement the dress, the model opted for a full face of makeup. She, however, used subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application included an ivory foundation that perfectly matched Tina’s skin tone, a tinge of coral blusher, nude lipstick and eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She wore her tresses down and tucked a few strands behind her hair.

To pose for the picture, the stunner stood in a room and clicked a mirror selfie. She, however, neither used a geotag with the post nor mentioned anything about the location in her photo description. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the picture was taken on Friday night but she did not mention where she was going.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 19,000 likes and over 270 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Tina for her hot figure but also appreciated her stylish dressing.

“Great! You are wonderful. Will you come to Italy someday?” one of her fans questioned. In response, Tina wrote that she has visited the country and her experience was “magical,” adding that she would hopefully visit again soon.

“Honestly, your Instagram should come with a list of possible side effects, including heart palpitations, the taking away of breath, and serious but not fatal FOMO,” another user wrote.

“What a wonderful pic. You can literally wear anything!” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer praised the model’s hot figure.

“God those curves! [fire emoji].”

Other fans used words and phrases like “so hot,” “breathtaking” and “perfect” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many of Tina’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the photo to show appreciation and support. These included Vicky Aisha, Abigail Ratchford, Nina Serebrova and Jayde Nicole, among others.