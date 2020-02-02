Miley Cyrus Looks Back At An ‘MTV Unplugged’ Performance: ‘I Can’t Believe How Much I Sound Like Noah Cyrus’

Six years ago, Miley Cyrus performed a cover from the archives of the Arctic Monkeys, a British rock band. The singer shared the song called “Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?” from her appearance on MTV Unplugged on Instagram earlier this week.

The song was preceded by a warning stating that the video contained mature content and that viewer discretion was advised.

After that, the clip began in earnest with a plaid shirt-wearing drummer hitting his sticks together. Then the spotlight hit Miley, who was rocking a skimpy two-piece outfit that featured a tiny bra top and shiny blue pants. Her midsection was bare, showing off her flat stomach and lots of skin.

Her white-blond hair was cut into a short pixie and she rocked a face full of makeup. Her application included darkened and groomed eyebrows, black mascara, a bit of black eyeliner in the far corners of her eyes, a lot of blush, some contouring, and natural-colored lipstick. She rocked some bling, including a delicate gold necklace and diamond stud earrings.

Miley grappled the complicated tune like a pro as she moved with the beat. Throughout, her rendition tended to be quite provocative. While she sang, she repeatedly hit her lower extremities in time to the music and she occasionally licked her finger. During the instrumental portion of the two-minute song, the star went wild, stomping her feet and bopping her head up and down in exaggerated motions.

As she took her bow at the end of her performance, Miley stuck out her tongue once more. She also made sure to thank MTV for having her on the show.

Miley’s Instagram 103.7 million followers enjoyed seeing this member of the talented Cyrus family doing her thing on MTV via the social media update. More than 638,000 people pressed “like” on the post, while over 7,000 people offered comments.

Miley’s brother, Trace, weighed in about how Miley looked for her previous MTV Unplugged performance.

“Umm I have this exact same hairstyle now,” he stated, adding a crying-laughing face emoji.

“I can’t believe this was 6 years ago!!!!” exclaimed stylist Simone Harouche.

“Woman! You’re vocals was insane,” said another admirer, who added a heart-eye face emoji.

“Better than the original,” opined a fourth Instagram user.

Her most recent post, which offered her rendition of the Arctic Monkeys song performed six years ago, was not the first time Miley shared a throwback update on Instagram. Previously, she posted a picture as she posed with the Jonas Brothers during the brief time she dated Nick when the four singers often hung out together, according to The Inquisitr.