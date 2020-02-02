Michelle Beisner-Buck To Feature On ESPN’s Super Bowl Special With Deebo Samuel Story

Michelle's Super Bowl Special will look at why Deebo got his name.

In the lead up to Sunday’s super bowl, Joe Buck’s wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, is set to feature on ESPN‘s special four-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown, according to the ESPN press room.

Michelle’s segment is set to air at 12.30 p.m. and will look into 49ers wide receiver, Deebo Samuel. ESPN released the following synopsis on the special.

“49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is named after a character portrayed in Ice Cube’s hit movie Friday, Michelle Beisner Buck reports. Ice Cube, the American rapper, actor and director, is featured in the story. (Producer: Dale Mauldin)”

Michelle joined ESPN as an NFL features reporter in 2014. She has since appeared in Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. Previously, she was known as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos from 1997-2003. She is currently married to Fox Sports lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

In addition to the press release, Michelle has previously posted about the feature piece to her official Instagram account. The image showed herself and others involved in the production as she thanked Ice Cube for his involvement. At the time, Beisner-Buck did not reveal further details other than to say that it was to be a part of a super bowl special. Her followers were quick to comment, though.

“Ummm… I would have 3,436 questions for that dude,” said one of Michelle’s followers. “So cool.”

“So cool, can’t wait to see it!” commented another fan.

Tyshun May Be His First Name But His Dad Gave Him The Nickname Deebo

Tyshun is Samuel’s first name. However, he is usually referred to as Deebo. As Sporting News points out, Deebo Samuel was the “neighborhood bully character played by actor Tiny Lister,” in the movie, Friday. Samuel got this nickname from his father and he has previously revealed the reason why.

“When I was little, my daddy said I was a bully,” Deebo revealed to Gamecocksonline.com in 2015.

“He said I was always taking things from him. The nickname stuck, so I’m good with it.”

His mother, however, prefers to call him by the name given to him at birth.

ESPN’s Four-Hour Special Will Feature A Stellar Line-Up Prior To The Game

Along with Michelle’s segment on Deebo, ESPN’s special will feature plenty of sports-related entertainment in the lead up to the main event.

A segment on the history of the first 100 years of the National Football League will help fill in any blanks regarding how this sport came to become so popular. The countdown event will feature plenty of archival footage along with sound bites relating to America’s top professional sport.

Other segments will include specials on other great sportsmen who will be playing tonight. In addition, commentary from Josina Anderson (49ers) and Sal Paolantonio (Chiefs) will help sports fans get live updates prior to the big game.

Of course, some of the special broadcast will also dedicate itself to a fitting tribute to Kobe Bryant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his daughter Gianna, as well as seven other people. The tribute will look at how the NBA star also helped to shape and impact some of the NFL’s sport’s stars.