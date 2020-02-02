Michelle Beisner-Buck To Feature On ESPN’s Super Bowl Special With Deebo Samuel Story

Michelle's Super Bowl Special will look at why Deebo got his name.

Shortly before Super Bowl LIV, which pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, sportscaster Joe Buck’s wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, will be appearing on ESPN‘s special four-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown, according to the network’s press room.

Beisner-Buck’s segment is set to air at 12.30 p.m. and will look into 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. ESPN released the following synopsis on the special.

“49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is named after a character portrayed in Ice Cube’s hit movie Friday, Michelle Beisner Buck reports. Ice Cube, the American rapper, actor and director, is featured in the story.”

Michelle joined ESPN as an NFL features reporter in 2014. She has since appeared in Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. Previously, she was known as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos from 1997 to 2003. She is currently married to Fox Sports lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck.

In addition to the press release, Beisner-Buck had posted about the feature piece to her official Instagram account. The image showed herself and others involved in the production as she thanked Ice Cube for his involvement. At the time, she did not reveal further details other than to say that it was to be a part of a Super Bowl special. Her followers were quick to comment, though.

“Ummm… I would have 3,436 questions for that dude,” said one of the reporter’s followers. “So cool.”

“So cool, can’t wait to see it!” commented another fan.

Tyshun May Be His First Name But His Dad Gave Him The Nickname Deebo

Despite being born Tyshun Samuel, the Niners wideout is usually referred to as Deebo. As Sporting News points out, Deebo was the “neighborhood bully” character played by Tom “Tiny” Lister in the movie Friday. Samuel got this nickname from his father and he had previously revealed the reason why.

“When I was little, my daddy said I was a bully,” Samuel revealed to Gamecocks Online in 2015.

“He said I was always taking things from him. The nickname stuck, so I’m good with it.”

His mother, however, prefers to call him by the name given to him at birth.

ESPN’s Four-Hour Special Will Feature A Stellar Lineup Prior To The Game

Along with Beisner-Buck’s segment on Samuel, ESPN’s special will feature plenty of sports-related entertainment in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

A segment on the history of the first 100 years of the NFL will help fill in any blanks regarding how pro football became so popular. This will include plenty of archival footage, along with sound bites relating to the league and its history.

Other segments will focus on the other great athletes who will be playing tonight. In addition, commentary from Josina Anderson (49ers) and Sal Paolantonio (Chiefs) will help sports fans get live updates prior to the big game.

Parts of the broadcast will be dedicated to a tribute to Kobe Bryant. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bryant died last Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his oldest daughter Gianna, as well as seven other people. The tribute will look at how the NBA legend also helped to shape and impact some of the NFL’s stars.