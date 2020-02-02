Alexa Collins Shows Cleavage In Tiny Crop Top In New Instagram Photos

Alexa Collins featured the Miami cityscape in her Instagram photo yesterday, and she continued the trend with her newest share. In two photos, she showed off her outfit that she wore on a night out on the town. The ensemble included a small crop top that left her cleavage on display, which she paired with matching pants.

The first image was of Alexa standing at an outdoor patio. The photo was taken at night-time, and the high-rise buildings in the backdrop were all glowing with bright lights. She faced the camera straight-on, and left her hands by her sides.

The blonde’s top was strapless and cinched at the bottom with a bow. It was made of a shiny fabric, and featured a v-neckline that emphasized her chest. She also wore dark pants, which had an eye-catching silver design along her upper thighs and down the sides of her legs. The silver pieces were x-shaped with small eyelets on the edges. Moreover, Alexa added another layer of flair to her look with her purse, which she clipped around her waist. The bag was silver with tiny studs throughout, and it was placed on the right side of her hip.

The beauty wore her hair down in a middle part with lots of volume. Her wavy locks framed her face and fell inches below her shoulders.

Furthermore, she wore a bedazzled necklace, which added glam to her look. Her makeup was also elegant — she rocked dark eyeshadow, heavy mascara, and shiny red lipstick.

The second photo was taken in a completely different spot: a bathroom. It looked like Alexa took the snap right before heading out, and took the selfie with her left hand. She gazed directly at the mirror and parted her lips in a flirty way.

Alexa’s dedicated fans took to the comments section to gush over her good looks.

“Exceptionally beautiful!” declared an admirer.

“Beautiful goddess,” exclaimed a follower.

“WOW! U [sic] look Amazing!” raved a supporter.

“Looks like it is hot in Miami,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another update yesterday from a different place in Miami. She posed on an outdoor patio again, this time during the daytime. Alexa wore a white bikini and placed one hand on the railing beside her. She popped out her right foot and stuck out her left hip. The geotag revealed that she was at the Mint at Riverfront. Behind her were tall buildings, and the light blue skies peeked through.