Rianna Conner Carpenter Rocks An Extremely Racy Outfit In Her New Snap On Instagram

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter, who is famous for posting her skin-baring pictures on Instagram every week, took to her page on Saturday morning and teased her legions of admirers with a new hot snap.

In the photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, the model was featured rocking a barely-there swimsuit which she tugged at to expose more skin. And as she struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere, toned thighs and major sideboob on full display, a move that sent temperatures soaring.

The model, who goes by the moniker “combat barbie” on the photo-sharing website, accessorized with a pair of pink training hand wraps as she stood next to a large sandbag in a boxing ring. The model wore a full face of makeup in keeping with her style. The application included a beige foundation, nude lipstick, bronze blusher, matching eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. The hottie finished her makeup with dark eyebrows.

Rianna wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic curls and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders. She placed a hand on the sandbag, parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag and the caption, the snap was captured at the Azteca Boxing Club in San Diego, California.

In the caption, Rianna wrote that she had to fight like hell, and fighting like hell has made her who she is. The model tagged her photographer Jesus Lopez in the post for acknowledgment.

Within less than a day of going live and as of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments in which fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement and praised the model in explicit terms.

“Beautiful as always girl! Also, [sic] LOVVVVVVE the gloves!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You have such a beautiful soul inside and out. You have inspired so many people and you fight so hard for what you have! Yes, you are a lion[ness]! Stay the way you are,” another user wrote.

“You are a total knockout babe. I’m TKO’ed by your beauty,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “drop-dead gorgeous,” “awesome,” and “simply amazing” to praise the blond bombshell.

Aside from her fans, the snap was also liked by many of Rianna’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Alicia Marie, Shani Hollywood, and Jenna Shea, among others.