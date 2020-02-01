‘Vikings’ Season 6 Theory: Gunnhild Will Turn Against Bjorn And Side With King Harald

With Bjorn and Harald about to join sides in the midseason finale of 'Vikings,' some fans suspect Gunnhild will betray her husband.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the last episode of Vikings saw Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and his wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) welcome a second wife into their union. This came about as Gunnhild had previously caught her husband having an affair with her handmaiden, Ingrid (Lucy Martin). Rather than chastizing Bjorn or Ingrid, she instead offered to have Ingrid married to Bjorn. While she seemed alright with the idea, viewers discovered in Episode 9 just how upset she was by the new arrangement.

This has led to some fans speculating as to whether or not Gunnhild will ultimately betray Bjorn. As the Daily Express points out, Gunnhild had a previous wedding proposal from King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) before she married Bjorn. Now, some viewers suspect the fierce shieldmaiden may betray Bjorn and marry Harald instead.

As the midseason finale for Vikings approaches, the synopsis indicates that Bjorn and Harald will join forces as they battle the Rus. These invaders have tentatively sent in raiding parties into the Scandinavian territory in order to find out more about the location. Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) has headed the attack. However, he has been prompted by a familiar Viking: Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). This character fled Kattegat after being defeated by Bjorn in Season 5 and has been seeking revenge ever since.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Knowing that Ivar is likely a part of the upcoming clash, Bjorn has sought out help from Harald and the King of all Norway has agreed the Rus are a threat. So, with the pair joining forces in the midseason finale, it also means that Gunnhild will be in close proximity to Harald, who is currently without a wife.

The fan theory sees Gunnhild leaving Bjorn at this point in time and joining with Harald both in the battle against the Rus, and in matrimony. If she were to do this, Gunnhild would go from being the wife of the ruler of Kattegat, a huge and prosperous village in Norway, to becoming the wife and queen of the King of all Norway. Considering how upset she was with Bjorn’s new marriage to Ingrid, the promotion might actually be something she would consider. However, viewers will have to tune into the midseason finale of Vikings on Wednesday night in order to find out more about this theory.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 p.m.