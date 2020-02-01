Venezuelan Instagram Model Aleska Genesis Looks Stunning In A Red Bikini

Latina model Aleska Genesis, who is well-known on social media for her stunning looks and awesome figure, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, February 1, and wowed her fans with a new bikini snapshot.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a stylish red-and-white bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particularly a glimpse of her cleavage, her sculpted abs, and her lean legs.

In keeping with her style and to match her bikini, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup. But since the photo shoot took place outdoors and under the sun, the model chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application featured an ivory foundation, a nude-pink lipstick, lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She also painted her nails with a black polish.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed her bangs to cover her forehead. To keep it simple, yet sexy, Aleska decided not to wear any jewelry items. She, however, accessorized with a black watch.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of the sea. However, the model did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known. She stood straight, looked straight into the camera and parted her lips to exude sexy vibes.

The hottie wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her fans a happy February as it is the month of love.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 15,000 likes and over a hundred comments in which fans and followers, as usual, praised the model for her beautiful looks and hot figure and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You look like a doll,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This cannot be real! Simply wow!” another user chimed in.

“This is so pretty! You are the best model on Instagram. Love you so much Aleska,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan expressed his wish to meet the model.

“I really want to meet you. Perfect picture of the day.”

Other fans used words and phrases like “too pretty,” “incredible” and “you’re on fire,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many influencers and Aleska’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Eri Anton, Marlene Favela, and Maria De Luz Da Silva.