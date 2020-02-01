Lizzo Rocks A Revealing White Swimsuit, Soaks Up The Sun During Yacht Outing In Miami

Lizzo is making the most of her time in Miami, soaking up the sun and wearing some revealing swimwear on a yachting trip ahead of the Super Bowl.

After the singer performed at a pre-Super Bowl party this week, she remained in sunny Southern Florida to enjoy the water, with photographs showing her wearing a very revealing white swimsuit during a yacht outing with pals. As Radar Online reported, Lizzo had already taken the stage at the Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series on Thursday when she decided to stick around for the rest of the festivities.

Pictures published by the celebrity news outlet showed the singer wearing a one-piece white swimsuit that showed off plenty of cleavage as she sat atop the large boat. She was surrounded by friends rocking equally skimpy outfits, and all appeared to be having a great time. The singer may be taking some time off after a busy month, which included a very well-received performance at the Grammy Awards. Lizzo also earned good marks for the all-white Versace gown that she wore on the red carpet.

This is not the first time the curvy singer has been seen rocking some skimpy swimwear, as she also rocked a gold bikini during a trip to New Zealand last month. Lizzo shared pictures of her outfit with an uplifting message to followers, telling them that she loved them.

As Radar Online noted, Lizzo’s music is filled with messages of body acceptance and self-confidence, which she has put into action in her own life. The singer frequently posts encouraging messages for fans, and brushed off some controversial remarks from celebrity fitness trainer Julian Michaels that Radar Online blasted as “fat shaming.”

Michaels had questioned why Lizzo was putting out messages of body acceptance, asking why fans should also be celebrating her body instead of just her music.

“I’m just being honest. I love her music, my kid loves her music, but there’s never a moment when I’m like, ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight.’ Why do I even care? Why is it my job to care about her weight?” Michaels said, via Radar Online.

Michaels came under fire for the remarks, but stood by her statement in a post on Twitter. The fitness trainer said that people should be able to love themselves enough to acknowledge that there are “serious health consequences” that come with obesity, including heart disease and cancer.

Lizzo seems undeterred by the criticism, continuing to rock revealing outfits and share messages of acceptance with her fans.