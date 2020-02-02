Here’s How Richard Sherman’s Wife Ashley Got Him An Extra $1 Million When He Signed With The 49ers

Richard Sherman will have the support of his wife, Ashley Moss, as he and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.

After Sherman was released from the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, he was recruited by the 49ers and did something rather revolutionary — he entered negotiations without an agent.

The only person whose assistance he requested was that of his wife, Ashley Moss Sherman. It’s a good thing he did, too, as Moss helped Sherman secure an extra $1 million bonus incentive for each year he was selected for the NFC Pro Bowl.

Ashley Moss Ensured That Both The 49ers & Her Husband Were Given Security

Immediately after leaving the Seahawks, Sherman entered negotiations with the 49ers, and his wife was along for the ride. The team leveraged Sherman’s skills in signing him to a $27 million contract for three years.

However, Sherman wanted to raise his salary earnings for financial security, and the 49ers wanted the assurance that he would play to the caliber expected of him. It was Moss who proposed the team add a $1 million bonus incentive to Sherman’s contract for each annual Pro Bowl selection, assuring her husband would have the extra motivation to remain an elite athlete.

“My wife was like, ‘Well, why don’t you just make the Pro Bowl and the things that trigger him to get those incentives, guaranteeing his next year’s deal? Because if he’s making the Pro Bowl or he’s making All-Pro, it means he’s playing like the player you guys thought he was, and it should work out perfectly,'” Sherman said, according to USA Today.

Richard Sherman Was Selected For The Pro-Bowl & Earned Second-Team All-Pro Honors

As it turns out, For the Win reported that Sherman would cash that bonus during his very first year playing for San Francisco. In December, he was officially voted into the Pro Bowl.

For those unfamiliar, the Pro Bowl is when all of the NFL players and coaches vote on the best players in each position. The selected athletes then play in an exhibition game before the Super Bowl.

Not only did Sherman receive that honor, but For the Win states that he earned an additional $2 million for earning second-team All-Pro honors. He is now a four-time All-Pro player.

When news of Sherman’s contract was first released back in 2018, many critics and naysayers jeered for what they deemed poor decision-making skills. It appears Sherman has had the last laugh all the way to the bank.

As for how the football star intends to spend his extra earnings, he previously explained it.

“It’s getting invested in something that gives me a decent return, so the kids will end up having it to enjoy. I don’t get to spend it.”

Moss has proven herself to be a supportive spouse in more ways than one. Not only did she help her husband negotiate a better salary deal, but she is consistently by his side throughout all of his athletic endeavors. While her husband was away at training camp last summer, Ashley shared a sweet Instagram message that sums up their relationship pretty well.

“As much as I love having you home, I love to cheer you on as you grind your way to the top,” she wrote.