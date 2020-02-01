‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Learns To Accept & Appreciate The Time He Has Left With Mike

Sonny Corinthos certainly has his hands full at the moment on ABC’s General Hospital. Not only has he been dealing with his dad’s Alzheimer’s prognosis for many months, but now he has the attack on him and his family to worry about. It hasn’t been a good week for the mobster.

Mike Corbin is Sonny’s main priority right now, but the recent mob war seems to have put a kink into any kind of new treatment that he could get for his dad. When the shootings began in Brooklyn where Sonny, Jason, and Mike were at the time, the trio were on their way to a trial study for a particular Alzheimer’s treatment. However, they didn’t make it. Mike is now back in Port Charles. Sonny is highly disappointed that his dad wasn’t able to participate in the study, but according to SheKnows Soaps Sonny will eventually learn to appreciate the time that he has left with his dad.

Sonny will be worried about Mike, especially after the shooting in Brooklyn last week on General Hospital. The poor guy got caught right in the middle of an apparent mob war. Someone caught wind of the guys’ trip to Brooklyn and their stop at a local bar is where everything took place. He understandably freaked out during the whole thing and Sonny had to reassure him that everything was going to be okay. Mike begged to go home and that’s exactly what they did.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed, the mob attack on the Corinthos family left a lot of chaos in Port Charles. Jordan Ashford is determined to get to the bottom of it all with a little help from Chase, and most likely Taggert as well. He wants nothing more than to see Sonny and Jason go down for their crimes-both past and present.

The shootings couldn’t have come at a worse time for Sonny as he deals with his dad’s declining health. He will want to spend as much time as possible with Mike, but questions need to be answered on who is targeting him and his loved ones and why.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly will be worried and that she will be trying to get to the truth. On Monday, she will finally be reunited with Sonny as he heads to the ER to check on Laura, who was shot during the attack. Carly will be asking who would have done this and Sonny will soon learn exactly who is behind it.