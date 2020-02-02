Jennifer Lopez Rocks Chisled Midsection During Sweaty Super Bowl LIV Halftime Practice

Jennifer Lopez puts everything she has into whatever assignment she tackles. That was particularly evident in her most recent Instagram post in which she showed herself practicing for her turn as the primary Super Bowl LIV halftime entertainer.

The photo, which included her background dancers milling around behind her, depicted the 50-year-old talent as she struck a defiant pose. She held her mic up in the air while she stood with her legs apart, revealing a side view of her chisled abs that defied her age and nearly everyone’s ability to earn such a fit midsection.

The gifted star rocked a tight bun for the image in which she wore a black-colored, two-piece outfit consisting of a short-sleeved crop top and a tight pair of leggings. She also wore black booties featuring medium-height heels, which probably means she will be wearing footwear of the same height for the actual performance on Sunday.

For the picture, which had apparentrly been taken inside JLo’s Miami-based rehearsal space, Jennifer did not wipe the sweat off her brow. After all, she earned every bit of that sweat, working hard to get her choreography just right in time for the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Chiefs, which will start at 6:30 p.m., ET, on February 2.

Between the first half and the second half of the Super Bowl, Jennifer will join Shakira for the halftime show. This appearance will be the first time the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer and the “Jenny From The Block” singer on stage as the two Latinas pay homage to their Latino culture.

While her set list is probably quite full, JLo’s most recent Instragram post encouraged fans to send her song ideas. She even listed a telephone number in the caption of the post so those who want favorite Jennifer Lopez tunes they want to hear on Sunday can text the song names to that number.

JLo’s performance update, which was very popular with her 111.1 million fans within three hours of going live, earned more than 1.1 million likes and a whopping 10,000-plus comments.

“You’re gonna kill it Jen. This performance is EPIC,” stated one fan, who added two fire and one boxing club emoji.

“My love dont cost a thing,” remarked a second follower, who wrote about which sone she wanted JLo to sing during the Super Bowl LIV.

“We want you to perform all songs!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“She’s the only reason I’m watching the Super Bowl this year,” said a fourth follower, who added a blue heart emoji.

Jen recently hit up Instagram to showcase her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The former athlete will also be involved with Super Bowl LIV by taking part in a commercial that will air during the game for a beer that comes from his native Dominican Republic, according to The Inquisitr.