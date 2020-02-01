Olivia Culpo Channels Elle Woods In A Tiny Pink Chanel Skirt And Matching Crop Top

Olivia appeared to be wearing her 'Legally Blonde'-inspired look as a swimsuit cover-up.

Olivia Culpo wore a revealing Barbie-pink outfit that her and her fans quoting the Reese Witherspoon movie Legally Blonde.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram to show off her playful and rather revealing look. Olivia was pictured rocking a velour Chanel crop top in bubblegum pink. It featured a high neckline and short sleeves. The garment was so short that what appeared to be the bottom of a bikini top could be seen peeking out from beneath its lower hem.

Olivia was wearing a matching mini skirt. Like her top, the skirt featured a Chanel logo motif in a lighter shade of pink. The short garment’s stretchy waistband hit Olivia a few inches below the belly button. Two exposed white strings were pulled up high on the slender brunette’s hips. These were presumably the sides of her bikini bottoms.

The model’s ensemble showcased her sculpted stomach and long, lean legs. Olivia was carrying a matching quilted pink handbag that also featured Chanel branding. However, the large interlocking Cs on her bag were black. Olivia completed her playful outfit with a pair of white slide-on sandals with short, chunky heels.

The svelte stunner wore her brunette hair partially pulled back to better show off her flawless face. For her beauty look, Olivia rocked a pink lip that was several shades darker than her outfit, silver and purple eye shadow, and dramatic black winged eyeliner.

The fashion influencer was pictured snapping selfies of her look in what appeared to be a hotel room. In the first of the two photos that she uploaded, she was smiling. In the second snapshot, she was making a silly duck lips face.

In the caption of her post, Olivia quoted the Legally Blonde character Elle Woods, who was notoriously fond of the color pink.

As of this writing, Olivia’s mirror selfies have been liked over 100,000 times.

“Pink looks amazing on you,” read one response to her post.

“Now we have no choice but to stan more than ever,” another fan remarked.

“So freaking dog gone gorgeous,” gushed a third admirer.

A few of Olivia’s 4.5 million followers responded to her post by quoting Legally Blonde right back at her.

“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” wrote model Ashley Alexiss.

While Olivia hasn’t recently shared a photo of herself rocking orange, she did wow her fans with the ab-baring yellow look that she wore for a night out in Miami with her boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey, earlier this week. According to Life & Style, Olivia was photographed wearing the pink Chanel outfit while hanging out on the beach with Christian.