Osmariel Villalobos Looks Stunning In Metallic Lingerie On Instagram

Venezuelan TV personality and model Osmariel Villalobos posted a new lingerie picture on her Instagram page and stopped her fans and followers in their tracks with her beauty and hotness.

In the snap, which was posted on Saturday, February 1, the model could be seen rocking a metallic-gold lingerie set. While the strappy bra top allowed Osmariel to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage, her skimpy panties also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and well-toned thighs.

To keep it simple, yet sexy, the hottie decided to ditch neck jewelry and earrings. She, however, opted for a delicate gold bracelet in her left wrist.

The model decided to wear a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured an ivory foundation that provided the model’s face with a flawless finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral shade of blusher, chose a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes and lots of mascara. The stunner finished her makeup with dark eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her left shoulder and arm. As for the pose, Osmariel stood in a nondescript room against a colored background. She raised one of her arms and lightly touched her hair, while she parted her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off sexy vibes.

The hottie neither used a geotag with her post nor mentioned anything about the location in her caption. In the photo description, which was written in Spanish, Osmariel wrote about her life experiences. According to a Google translation, she stated that it feels nice when time confirms that one has made the right decision. She also wished her fans a happy Saturday.

Within four hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 33,000 likes and over 220 comments in which fans and followers, per usual, appreciated the model for her beauty and sexiness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You look so beautiful Osmariel, I love you so much,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, what a gorgeous pic and lingerie,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. Post more pic,” a third admirer remarked.

Meanwhile, other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “queen,” and “amazing” to praise the hottie.

Apart from Osmariel’s regular fans and followers, many other models and influencers also liked the snap to show appreciation and support. These included Aleska Genesis and Carla B, among others.