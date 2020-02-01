Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In Red Lingerie For Valentine’s Day-Inspired Bedroom Photos

Tarsha Whitmore thrilled Instagram followers with a scorching double update on Saturday afternoon. The Australian bombshell shared a pair of tantalizing, Valentine’s Day-inspired bedroom photos wherein she wore seductive red lingerie, and left fans in a daze with her hotness.

The busty babe sizzled in a three-piece lingerie set that included a seashell-style balconette bra, skimpy string bottoms, and a sexy garter belt. Tarsha left little to the imagination in the racy attire, flaunting her incredible figure as she posed seductively on a bed. Both photos were half-body shots that spotlighted the model’s hourglass curves, and offered fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about.

In the first of the two snaps, Tarsha was facing the camera and gently leaned backwards on the palms of her hands as she arched her back to push her buxom curves into focus. Her head was slightly titled to the side and she was looking over the camera with a coy expression on her beautiful face. Her lips were softly pursed and slightly parted, adding to her allure.

Tarsha looked stellar in the fiery-red lingerie, which beautifully complemented her honey-colored tresses and dark tan, calling attention to her glowing, smooth skin. The 19-year-old hottie put her shapely chest front and center, and exposed a substantial amount of cleavage in the sexy-chic bra. The item was a coquettish keyhole design that made a daring spectacle out of flashing the flesh. The piece sported a delicate ruffle trim, which lured the gaze to her bared curves — and highlighted the small keyhole cutout, which was fastened with a tiny gold hoop. The bra also featured thick straps that perfectly framed her ample decolletage area, drawing the eye to her sculpted shoulders and chiseled collar bone. An elegant lace overlay adorned the seashell-shaped cups, adding a touch of sophistication to the steamy look.

Tarsha showed off more than her generous bust in the risqué lingerie. The Aussie hottie flaunted her toned midriff and trim waist, which was accentuated by the saucy garter belt. The pose also highlighted her round hips, and offered a glimpse of her curvy thighs. The minuscule bottoms had a lacy triangle front — one boasting a scooped waistline that showcased the model’s flat tummy — and thin side straps that sat high on her hips, emphasizing her curves.

A swipe to the next slide saw the blonde bombshell posing in a similar way. Tarsha kicked things up a notch by fixing the camera with an enticing gaze and parting her lips in a provocative way. The stunner was sultrily playing with her hair, which she let fall down her back and over her shoulder.

The babe was all dolled up for the shoot, sporting a face full of makeup that included a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and a glossy nude lipstick. Her glam was complete with perfectly contoured eyebrows and dramatic faux eyelashes, which were perfectly curled.

In the caption, Tarsha credited Lounge Intimates for the steamy outfit, noting that the brand released a new Valentine’s Day collection that was worth a checkout. She further expressed her love for the look with a drooling-face emoji.

Fans didn’t take too long to notice the sweltering post, clicking the like button more than 16,100 times and leaving 170-plus messages, all in the span of just two hours of the photos going live.

“UNREAL,” one person wrote in all caps, trailed by a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“I just can’t,” penned another one of Tarsha’s devotees, followed by three fire emoji.

“Omggg insane,” a third fan said of the sweltering look, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wooow girl. Be my valentine,” quipped a fourth Instagrammer.