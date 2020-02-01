WWE News: Huge Title Match Confirmed For ‘Super ShowDown’

As documented by Ringside News, WWE has booked a title match for the upcoming Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27. After winning a number one contender’s match for a shot at the Tag Team Championships on the latest Friday Night SmackDown, The Miz and John Morrison will challenge New Day for their titles at the show.

The recently reunited pairing defeated Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery and The Revival for the opportunity, and the duo will enter Super ShowDown looking to win the titles alongside each other for the third time.

At the time of this writing, no other matches have been announced for the card. However, as The Inquisitr reported yesterday, it is rumored that Hulk Hogan will be at the event in some capacity.

Now that The Miz and Morrison are teaming again, they will also bring back an old segment. As noted by WWE.com, “The Dirt Sheet” — the team’s on-air talk show — will return to television on next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. However, it remains to be seen what they have in store for the WWE Universe.

The Miz and Morrison first began teaming together in 2007 while competing on the ECW brand. As a duo, they held both iterations of WWE’s Tag Team Championships at the time, and even won the Slammy Award for the 2008 Tag Team of the Year.

The team split in 2009 after The Miz attacked Morrison following a loss in a singles match. Afterwards, they feuded with each other and The Miz was used to write his partner off of television when he decided to leave the company in 2011.

Morrison made his long-awaited return to WWE in the lead up to this year’s Royal Rumble, aligning with his old partner from the get-go. He re-introduced himself to the WWE Universe after emerging from The Miz’s dressing room and revealing that his ally wasn’t interested in giving any interviews.

Morrison has struggled to find momentum since returning to the blue brand, however. Some WWE fans found his return underwhelming, and he was one of several superstars to be instantly eliminated from last week’s Royal Rumble match by Brock Lesnar.

Of course, a title match is no small feat, and the upcoming bout suggests that the company has plans to push the team. Furthermore, a feud against New Day will make for a refreshing change of pace, as Kofi Kingston and Big E have faced practically every other team in WWE.