‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 10 Preview: The Midseason Finale Sees Bjorn And Ivar Go Head To Head

The Rus finally arrive on Scandinavian shores and the midseason finale of 'Vikings' will see a massive battle as Bjorn and Ivar clash.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the last episode of Vikings saw Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) request assistance from King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) after it was discovered that Rus raiders were close by. Knowing that Bjorn’s half-brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), was likely involved in this new attack, the leader of Kattegat desperately wanted reinforcements.

However, Harald recently declared the new King of all Norway, and now an enemy of Bjorn declared that Kattegat needed to assist him against the Rus raiders and not the other way around. While Episode 9 didn’t disclose Bjorn’s decision, the synopsis for the midseason finale of Vikings certainly reveals more.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 9 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) is below.

“Ivar and Igor may be plotting against Oleg, but they’re still part of the force that departs Kiev to invade Scandinavia. King Harald and King Bjorn begin furious preparations for the invasion.”

In addition to the battle between the Rus and the Vikings, the synopsis also hints at the potential plot between Ivar and Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan) against Prince Oleg of Novgorod (Danila Kozlovsky). Viewers have watched eagerly each week as Ivar plots with Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), who he previously secretly released from Oleg’s clutches. It appears that Ivar’s plan is to have Dir and his followers overthrow Oleg, who currently has a stranglehold on leadership. However, how to plays out remains to be seen and is potentially a plotline that will be further developed in the second half of Season 6.

As well as the synopsis, a trailer has been released for the midseason finale episode of Vikings. The clip focuses mainly on the upcoming battle between the Rus and Vikings. This means that viewers will likely get an epic battle to watch in Episode 10.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Fans of Hvitserk (Marco Ilso), who was recently taken in by his brother, Ivar, will also be glad to note he will feature again in the midseason finale as he heads into battle with Ivar against Bjorn, who cast him out of Kattegat in Episode 8.

The clip does not reveal the outcome of this conflict. However, a scene between Bjorn and Ivar that has been teased since the very first trailer for Season 6 dropped is featured in the clip.

“I will defeat you and I will win,” Bjorn says. “The Gods are with me.”

“You are wrong,” replies Ivar.

“The Gods abandoned you a long time ago my brother. There’s no way you can win.”

As to who will win and lose remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Wednesday night in order to find out more.

Fans can view the trailer for the midseason finale episode below.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.