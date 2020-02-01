Donald Trump, Who Blasted Barack Obama For Golfing Amid Ebola Outbreak, Goes Golfing During Coronavirus Crisis

Donald Trump once blasted Barack Obama for going golfing during an Ebola outbreak, this weekend posted a picture of himself hitting the golf links despite a worldwide crisis with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Trump on Saturday took to Twitter to share a rare picture of himself on the golf course, part of his weekend getaway to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Though the White House is normally secretive surrounding the president’s golf trips, not putting the visits to his company’s golf courses on his public schedule or notifying the press, Trump decided to share the news himself in a post declaring that he was getting “a little exercise.”

The Independent immediately picked up on Trump’s apparent hypocrisy, noting that the activity was the very thing he criticized his predecessor for doing. It pointed to a 2014 tweet criticizing Obama for taking time out of his schedule to go golfing as the United States was dealing with cases of Ebola.

“President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf!” Trump wrote at the time.

The deadly coronavirus has now moved to the United States as well, with the eight confirmed case on Saturday as a person in Massachusetts was diagnosed with the virus.

Getting a little exercise this morning! pic.twitter.com/fyAAcbhbgk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2020

Trump was frequently critical of Obama for his golfing habits and said frequently on the 2016 campaign trail that he would not have any time for golfing if he became president, but Trump has sine hit the links at a rate far outpacing Obama. Trump has also been criticized for filtering taxpayer money to his company’s golf courses by forcing secret service members and other staffers to pay fees and other associated costs at the properties. Late last year, The Huffington Post reported that the total taxpayer costs for Trump’s trips had topped $115 million, and some trackers of Trump’s golf put the estimate even higher.

While he may have time to hit the golf course, Trump’s administration has also been putting together a response to the coronavirus. As NBC News reported, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on Friday declared a public health emergency in the United States over the spread of the virus from China, where it has become much more widespread. The White House said it would not allow anyone who had recently been in China to enter the United States.