Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Green Palm Print Bikini For A Super Bowl-Themed Post

Cindy's bikini looked similar to Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress.

Cindy Prado revealed that she’s ready for the Super Bowl parties in Miami by rocking a patterned green bikini.

On Saturday, Cindy took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the two-piece with her 1 million followers. The bikini featured a verdant pattern that might look a bit familiar; it closely resembled the green palm print that Jennifer Lopez and Versace made iconic at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

It was fitting that Cindy decided to channel JLo, who will be performing during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Sunday night. The Cuban model lives in Miami, where the big NFL game is taking place, and the bikini she was rocking was a PrettyLittleThing design. According to E! News, the fashion retail brand has earned Jenny from the Block’s seal of approval, and it even launched a collection based on the singer’s oft-imitated style.

Cindy didn’t mention JLo’s halftime show in her post, but she did write that she was “thinking of which SuperBowl events to show up to.” She also commented on the “bomb hair day” she was having when her photo was taken. She was wearing her thick, highlighted blond hair in loose waves, and she had created some extra volume in the front by pushing it up and over to one side.

Cindy’s bikini featured a fixed triangle top with a thick band beneath the bust. The garment had a wide V neck that showcased an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The top was embellished with a gold medallion in the center of the bust. A similar disc adorned Cindy’s bottoms, which featured thick side straps and a high waist that hit the model right below the belly button. The high cut of the bottoms accentuated Cindy’s long, lean legs.

Cindy’s beauty look included a generous amount of mascara, a dusting of bonzer, shimmery highlighter, and a nude lip. She was pictured posing outdoors beside a wall of leafy green plants.

Over the span of two hours, Cindy’s followers rewarded her photo with over 12,000 likes. Her enviable bikini body and her good hair day also helped her score over 200 comments.

“You mean you aren’t at Gronk’s party now then heading to the SI party afterwards? I mean you are already dressed for both,” read one comment, which was punctuated with a heart-eye emoji.

“Haha,” Cindy replied. Her follower’s comedic efforts also earned three shushing face emoji.

“There’s hot then there’s ridiculously hot and then there you! #omg,” wrote another fan.

“Killing these shots,” a third admirer remarked. “Keep the hustle going.”

Cindy doesn’t have to rock a bikini to impress her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers also couldn’t stop gushing over a photo of the model rocking a floral-print mini dress for a night out in Miami.