Genesis Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In String Bikini On Instagram

Miami bombshell and influencer Genesis Lopez shared a new Instagram update Friday, January 31, that left very little to the imagination. The model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a sizzling snapshot of herself in an itty-bitty string bikini that made her 4.8 million Instagram followers crazy.

In the new update, the Half-Brazilian, half-Japanese model was inside her usual selfie spot in her Florida home. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and glanced over her phone’s screen to take the selfie. Unlike her previous mirror shots, her dog did not join her this time. Genesis was seen rocking a neon purple string bikini that featured triangle-style cups that barely covered her voluptuous breasts. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that just covered enough of what was necessary. The thin straps on the thong sat high on her hips and plenty of skin exposed. The model’s pose showed off her trim waist and flat abs. In addition, her toned thighs and legs were on display.

Genesis went with a natural look when it came to her makeup, which featured defined brows, faux lashes with thick mascara, and lipgloss. Her long brunette locks were tied back in a low ponytail. She wore minimal accessories with a pair of medium-sized gold hoop earrings as her jewelry and an apple watch.

In the caption, the model shared that lately, she is loving bikinis. She also revealed that the color of her current two-piece bathing suit is her favorite color. Genesis also revealed that her stunning ensemble is from Bare Swimwear.

Within 22 hours of going live, the snapshot has accrued more than 77,300 likes and almost 800 comments, as fans and followers showered the model with numerous compliments. While some of Genesis’s admirers focused on her beautiful looks, others expressed their excitement at the sheer display of skin. Some followers were speechless and just dropped a combination of emoji instead.

“Test it all boo. I don’t think I can complain when you post in a bikini,” one follower commented, adding a flame and heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Anywhere, anything you’re good. We love you and we are glad when you post anything,” another admirer gushed.

“@genesislopezofficialyeah but please turn around so we can see if it suits you,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Now I see why beauty attracts the eye,” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Genesis added a recent update on her feed. In it, she sported a red-orange drawstring crop top that flaunted her ample cleavage and body-hugging jeans that showcased her hourglass figure.