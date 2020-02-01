German Fitness Model Pamela Reif Slays In A Red Bikini While Posing On A Boat

Pamela revealed that she was in Fuerteventura.

Pamela Reif flaunted her fit physique in a stylish bikini during a trip to Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old German fitness model took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot from her Spanish vacation. Pamela was pictured wearing a bright red two-piece. Her unique halter-style bikini top featured thin string ties and molded cups. Two thick straps of fabric crossed in the center of the bust before wrapping around Pamela’s rib cage, presumably tying in the back. The design created an X shape in the front.

The model’s bottoms were pulled up high on her hips. Instead of featuring the usual string ties, they were secured in place by thick knots of fabric. The bottoms dipped down low in front to better showcase the results of Pamela’s hard work in the gym. Her swimsuit perfectly displayed her flat, sculpted stomach.

Pamela was pictured using one hand to hold her long, golden blond waves up in a makeshift ponytail. With her opposite hand, she grabbed the curly ends of her enviably thick hair. Her makeup application included a natural pink lip, dark mascara, and bronze eye shadow. Pamela had her eyes downcast, shielding them from the bright sun.

The model was posing on her knees on the cushioned seat of a small boat. An expanse of sparkling, deep blue ocean was visible behind her, but it was broken by the rocky coast of Fuerteventura.

In the caption of her post, Pamela revealed that she just recently arrived in the Canary Islands. She wrote that she’s scheduled to do a photo shoot there next week for the Italian fashion brand Calzedonia. However, she decided to fly in a few days earlier “to enjoy some mom-daughter time.”

Over the span of two hours, Pamela’s 4.5 million Instagram followers pressed the “like” button on her photo over 116,000 times. They also took to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about her sizzling sun-drenched snapshot.

“Lovely Pic.. Pamela…. U look SIMPLY FABULOUS,” wrote one fan.

“Soooo jealous right now. Have a wonderful time!” read another response to her post.

“So much beauty in red,” gushed another admirer.

In her Instagram stories, Pamela shared a video of her hotel’s gym, and she revealed that she planned on working out during her stay in Fuerteventura. Her mom was checking out the fitness equipment with her.

“Is she going to join me?” Pamela said. “Mmm, not sure.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pamela also wowed her fans by rocking a white bikini in another gorgeous Instagram shot with an ocean backdrop. That photo was taken during a trip to the Maldives.