Fotis Dulos’ Full Suicide Note Released, ‘If You Are Reading This, I Am No More’

Fotis Dulos' handwritten suicide note expresses his love for his children and claims his innocence.

Fotis Dulos, the accused killer of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos, was officially declared dead on Thursday. On Tuesday, he committed suicide by means of carbon monoxide poisoning. He was hospitalized for two days but could not be revived. Law enforcement discovered a suicide note in his Farmington home. Now that note has been released in entirety. It discusses the case itself and Fotis’ love of his children, according to Patch.

The note itself is a page long and is handwritten on a piece of notebook paper. It is dated at the top of the page, January 28, 2020. He begins the note by insisting upon his innocence, claiming he had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance despite the hefty amount of evidence to suggest otherwise.

“If you are reading this I am no more. I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had nothing to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it,” he wrote.

He also took the time to attempt to exonerate the two other individuals charged in this case. This includes his former girlfriend Michelle Troconis and his attorney Kent Mawhinney. Both of these individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

“I ask the State to let them free of any such accusations,” Fotis wrote.

Here is the suicide note from accused murderer Fotis Dulos. What do you think? @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/fNxLGNP3gb — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) February 1, 2020

“Please let my children know that I love them. I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately we all have our limits,” he said of the five kids he left behind that are currently living with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City.

“My attorney can explain what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue,” he said of one of the incidents that made police believe he was guilty.

On the night of Jennifer’s May 24 disappearance, two figures closely resembling them were seen on surveillance video dropping bags into dumpsters along Albany Avenue in Hartford, Connecticut. The bags were later determined to contain Jennifer’s bloody clothes and other belongings.

Fotis’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, has yet to explain what his client meant with this statement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fotis had been serving house arrest when he decided to take his own life. He was found in a running vehicle inside his garage. While his legal team had no reason to suspect that he might act in this way, Pattis did say that Fotis was fearful of his bond being reversed and having to go back to jail.

