Bill Maher Says Bernie Sanders Is The Only Democrat With An ‘Army’ That Can Take On Donald Trump

On Friday night’s Real Time on HBO, comedian Bill Maher expressed his belief that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar would have an easier time winning against Donald Trump. However, he also noted the one thing he believes Bernie Sanders has that other candidates don’t in the battle against Trump, Newsweek reports.

“But I tell you why Bernie Sanders is attractive to me now: because he’s the only Democrat, who like Trump, has an army,” Maher said. “Who when it gets to this other level, he’s got a bunch of badass motherf*ckers who will get in the streets.”

Speaking with Republican strategist Rick Wilson, Maher also touched on why he believed Sanders is outlasting Warren.

“Bernie’s always the same guy. Elizabeth Warren, who I’ve always liked, but she kind of did some stuff I didn’t like.”

Maher later doubled down on his comments about Sanders’ supporters, noting that they are a formidable response to Trump’s claim that the “rough people” support him, which is a reference to his backing from the military, police, and bikers. Interestingly, Sanders reportedly has more support than Trump ⁠— and all presidential candidates ⁠— from active members of the United States military.

As Sanders continues to perform well in the polls ahead of the Iowa caucuses, he and Trump have been taking shots at each other. In a new ad, Sanders attacked Trump for signaling he is open to cutting Medicare and Social Security. Although the White House denies that Trump suggested such action, Sanders’ campaign nevertheless compared Trump’s comments with Sanders’ career of advocacy for social programs.

Donald Trump wants to cut Social Security. We're not going to let that happen. We are going to protect and EXPAND Social Security. pic.twitter.com/ww55p2oWwC — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 30, 2020

As reported by The Intercept, Trump is reportedly growing worried about the possibility of taking on Sanders. Although his advisors allegedly believe Sanders will be an easy opponent, Trump thinks that the populism that fuels the 78-year-old Senator’s campaign could be unpredictable and tough to counter.

Trump reportedly spoke of his nervousness about facing Sanders back in 2018 while talking to various confidants, including indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

“You know, I got 20 percent of [the] Bernie vote, people don’t realize that, because of trade, because he’s a big trade guy,” Trump reportedly said in a private conversation with Parnas.

Trump also correctly predicted Sanders’ 2020 campaign in opposition to his friends at the table in April 2018.

Per Global News, Trump has been capitalizing on divisions in the Democratic Party stemmed from Sanders’ rise, which has sometimes put him in the unlikely position as an ally of the Senator.

“I don’t believe that Bernie said that. I really don’t,” Trump said of Sanders’ alleged comment that a woman couldn’t win the presidency in 2020.