Sara Underwood Poses In A Tub Of Water While Poking Fun At Her Nether Regions

Sara Underwood seems to spend an inordinate amount of time in her “hippie” tub, using the outdoor bathing area for a number of purposes. On Saturday, the 2007 Playboy Playmate Of The Year performed in an Instagram updated that served as an advertisement video while she played around in her not-so-private place.

Sara began the clip by spouting off about a “pop quiz,” for which she starts by asking if those watching “prefer their partners’ grooming habits to look like this…” At that point, she momentarily paused and then stood up in the tub while suddenly wearing a whole bunch of very long and obviously fake “pubic hair,” which was packed into and poking out of the bottom part of her bathing suit.

After that, and without even a single pause, she popped up again in the video via a magical cut. At this point, she was able to show off her lack of hair in the nether regions while asking her fans if they liked how she looked that way instead of her previous pose.

Then, the 35-year-old model scrunched down into the tub, facing front and showing her massive cleavage as she waved her index finger at the camera as she attempted to make her point.

“If you said the first one, you’re lying to yourself and you’re lying to me,” she said, with a silly smile plastered on her pretty face.

At that point, she began her advertising schpeel, saying that those who want to look clean-shaven in their lower extremities should do themselves a favor and purchase the “new and improved Landscape Lawnmower 3.0 trimmer” so they can trim their “bush.”

As she dumped the metal object into her tub water, she also stated that the portable razor is “waterproof, you hairy bi**hes.”

For her Instagram video, Sara rocked a skimpy red bathing suit. The one-piece garment featured a large cutout in the middle, straps around the back, and tiny bottoms cut up high on the top of her thigh. She also wore a matching woolen cap. Her face was full of makeup, including darkened and groomed eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, contouring, and a bit of blush.

Sara’s fans were immediately attracted to her most recent social media update. Within only 15 minutes of the post going live, she received nearly 13,000 likes and more than 200 comments.

“You are the absolute cutest,” stated one fan, adding a crying-laughing face and blue heart emoji.

“I’ll trim that for you,” boldly remarked a second follower.

“Lmao that’s a Good one Sara,” stated a third Instagram user, who included a string of red heart and lip print emoji.

“Hahaha, mountain mama!” exclaimed a fourth admirer,” who added a nerd face emoji.