‘Playboy’ Vixen Kindly Myers Slays In Floral Swimsuit, Flashing A Hint Of Sideboob For The Camera

Kindly Myers looks nothing short of perfection in the most recent photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As fans know, the model has been named a “professional smokeshow” thanks to all of the red-hot photos that she shares for fans. Myers is know for rocking anything from lingerie to bikinis and plenty of other revealing outfits as well. In the most recent update that was shared on her account, the beauty flaunted her flawless figure in some incredibly sexy swimwear.

Myers did not specifically tag her location in the photo but she did direct fans to a link in her bio. The model appeared to be in a tropical setting, leaning against a tree and looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She looked amazing in a tight-fitting floral swimsuit that was high-cut, showing off her toned legs. The top of the suit dipped low into her chest, offering views of sideboob as well.

Myers looked effortlessly gorgeous, wearing her long, blond locks down and slightly messy in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. In the caption of the shot, the Playboy vixen made a joke about her age while tagging her photographer. The post has only been live for a short hour but it’s already earning Myers a ton of attention.

In addition to well over 5,000 likes, the photo has garnered 100-plus comments as well. Some of the social media star’s fans were left speechless, opting to comment with emoji instead of words. Countless others dropped a line to rave over her beauty as well as her fit figure. A few more simply let Myers know that they are huge fans of hers and love every photo that she shares.

“U r dang hot and sexy darling u just rocking baby simply ravishing and gorgeous perfect picture of the day,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Young at heart babe. Beauties like us don’t age. We get better with age just like a fine wine,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You are very beautiful and very young lady,” another added in addition to a few heart emoji.

