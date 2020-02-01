Victoria Justice Rocks A Red Sports Bra And Skintight Leggings To Reveal Fabletics Partnership

Victoria explained why she's a fan of the Fabletics brand.

Victoria Justice is the latest celebrity to join the fabulous group of famous women who flood their social media feeds with photos of themselves rocking Fabletics activewear.

The popular fitness brand is owned by Almost Famous actress Kate Hudson, and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland has worked on a few different Fabletics collaborations. On Friday, 26-year-old Victoria took to Instagram to announce that she’s joining the two women as a new face of the brand.

In the caption of her post, the former Victorious star explained that she decided to partner with Fabletics because she loves that the brand is affordable and “inclusive of women of all shapes and sizes.” The post also included two photos of the brunette beauty rocking one of the brand’s athletic ensembles.

Victoria was pictured modeling a vibrant red sports bra that featured a high neckline and a wide band beneath the bust. Her first photo provided a front view of the garment, while her second snapshot gave her followers a peek at the back. The top had straps that crisscrossed between Victoria’s shoulder blades, creating an X shape.

Victoria’s leggings matched her sports bra. They had a high waist that hit the actress right below the belly button. The skintight pants also featured fun lattice cutouts on the sides of the lower legs. In addition to adding a little extra visual interest to the garment, the details presumably provided some ventilation to keep the wearer cool. Victoria completed her ensemble with a pair of black and white sneakers.

For her photo shoot, Victoria wore her sleek and shiny brunette tresses pulled back in a low ponytail. Her beauty look included dark eye makeup and a red lip that didn’t quite match the color of her bright outfit.

Victoria was pictured posing on a concrete playing field during the “golden hour” when the sun is on the cusp of setting.

Victoria’s look showed off her sculpted abs, toned arms, and athletic legs. So far, she hasn’t spilled any of her health and fitness secrets, but her fellow Fabletics ambassadors often share details of their diets and workout routines to encourage fans of the activewear brand to stay healthy and active.

Victoria’s first promotional post for the brand has proved to be a big hit. As of this writing, her post has been liked over 778,000 times. Many of the former teen star’s 18.3 million followers also took to the comments section to congratulate her and remark on how amazing she looks in her photos.

“So gorgeous,” wrote Victoria’s former Zoey 101 costar Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Such a great workout look, looks very nice on you Vic! Everything looks nice on you! Love you Queen,” read another response to her post.

Body goals!!” another admirer remarked. “Love this color on you, & love the confidence!!”