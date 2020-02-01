Australian Bombshell Vicky Aisha Sizzles In Latex Bodysuit

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, January 31, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded yet another tantalizing Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos show the stunner standing in front of an off-white backdrop. She sported a skintight black-and-red latex bodysuit, with zipper detailing. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging ensemble. The risque outfit also put her tiny waist and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

For the photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her shoulder-length hair in a sleek middle part and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included glowing highlighter, peach blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, Vicky struck a seductive pose by leaning forward and placing one of her hands on the side of her head. She gazed directly into the camera, as she parted her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by raking her fingers through her hair and moving her head slightly.

In the caption, the 28-year-old implied the pictures were taken at an earlier date, noting that the outfit is not suitable for the current weather in Australia. Vicky also proceeded to ask fans if she should pose for similar photos “in the future.” In addition, she implored her followers to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Fans were quick to fulfill Vicky’s request in the comments section.

“Number 2! Yes in the future you could do more shots like this! Would be great,” wrote one fan.

“Both are great and yes lots more shoots like that please!” added another Instagram user.

Many of Vicky’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Do you have a map?? Cause I just got lost in your beautiful eyes,” said a follower, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“Wow you are looking gorgeous and completely beautiful,” chimed in a different devotee.

The Instagram model engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 36,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a particularly racy photo, in which she wore a low-cut beige top, that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 42,000 times since it was shared.