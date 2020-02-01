Tamra Judge May Not Be Done Appearing On ‘RHOC’ After All, According To Andy Cohen

Despite announcing that she wasn’t going to return for the 15th season of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Andy Cohen says that viewers “have not seen the last of Tamra’ on the show. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Bravo big wig sent a message on television to the reality star who spent 12 seasons on the show.

“She’s been such an incredible part of the show for 12 years, that my only thing that I’ll say about her is, you have not seen the last of Tamra on the Housewives of Orange County,” he said.

The 51-year-old then turned to the camera to send her a message directly.

“Tamra, we love you. We’re not totally done,” he said.

Fans of the show were shocked to learn that Tamra and fellow co-star Vicki Gunvalson would no longer be a part of the show that made them famous. That leaves just Shannon Beaador, Kelly Dodd, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burk expected to return for the next season of the franchise.

Cohen admits that things have been changing for the Orange County housewives, calling the recent shake-up “dramatic.”

“It always is, but last weekend especially,” he said. “I did a kinda surprising post-exit interview with Tamra on my Instagram Live the other night, which was really meta and crazy. And I have to say, Tamra, she’s so real and she always keeps it real, and she’s sitting there with me, like, ‘You fired me!'”

Reports say that Tamra was invited to come back to the show for the 15th season as a “friend” so that she could wrap up her storyline and say goodbye. Instead of doing that, Tamra announced on Instagram that she was leaving the show on her terms, instead.

But while chatting with Cohen on Instagram live, she accused the Bravo exec of firing her and joking that she was now out of a job. But Cohen says that lots of housewives say that they’re quitting only to return to their show.

Bethenny Frankel famously left the Real Housewives of New York to do her own thing before returning to film a few more seasons. NeNe Leakes was recently in the news for reportedly saying that she wanted to quit the show, though Cohen confirmed that she did not, in fact, leave.

Tamra joined the Real Housewives of Orange County in 2007 for its third season and stuck around for 12 seasons.