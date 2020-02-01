‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Looks Insanely Sculpted In Sexy Flashback Friday Post

Lauren Drain’s most recent Flashback Friday post is making her fans feel all the feels. As those who follow the fitness trainer on social media know, Drain just gave birth to her first chid late last year and since then, she has been sharing a mix of postpartum shots as well as throwbacks — all of which earn her a ton of attention from her legion of fans. In the most recent image that was shared on her wildly popular page, the smokeshow dazzled in athletic gear.

In the gorgeous shot, the former nurse appeared in a studio where she leaned against a window and flashed a slight smile for the camera. Drain left little to the imagination in a workout-inspired outfit that included a tight black sports bra and sheer black leggings, offering views of her taut tummy as well as her toned and tanned abs. The beauty’s sculpted arms were also visible in the shot and her figure was picture-perfect.

Even though she looked to be ready for an intense workout, Drain looked stunning in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and mascara. She kept her hair out of her face, wearing her long, blond locks pulled back in a ponytail with one strand of hair falling down her cheek. The beauty stood on her tip-toes for the photo and appeared to be doing a little ballet move.

In the caption of the post, she tagged her photographer, adding a smiley face with sunglasses emoji. Since it went live, it’s earned her the stamp of approval from fans, racking up over 37,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her fans were left speechless by the shot and flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words. Countless others dropped a line to let the bombshell know that she looks amazing while others couldn’t help but comment on her amazing body.

“You are an angel from the land of heaven,” one fan gushed, adding a few emoji to the end of their comment.

“Obsessed with your leggings. You are seriously so hot that I can’t even,” a second Instagrammer wrote in addition to a series of flame emoji.

“I love every photo of you! So elegant and graceful!,” another added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain got all glammed-up in another Instagram share, once again showcasing her amazing body in a off-the-shoulder crop top and a pair of jean shorts. It comes as no surprise that the photo amassed over 42,000 likes.