Alex Rodriguez To Join Jennifer Lopez For Super Bowl LIV In An Unexpected Way

While Jennifer Lopez has been practicing for her half-time Super Bowl LIV appearance with Shakira, Alex Rodriguez has also been practicing for his own bit that will air during the big game. On Friday, JLo showed a video on Instagram featuring her love, who happens to be the star of a new commercial slated air for the first time on Sunday during the live-action football contest that will decide the U.S. champions for this football season.

The clip, which was made up of a portion of the fresh ad, showed Alex in an outdoor setting that included a baseball field. The former professional shortstop was dressed casually in jeans, a plaid shirt over a white t-shirt, a jean jacket, sneakers, and aviator-style sunglasses.

As the video started, the sky darkened while he stood at a distance with his back to the camera. Then, he slowly began to walk, taking off his shades and picking up a handful of dirt from the ground to run it through his fingers in a meaningful way.

Following that scenario, he switched gears to ride in a car as moving scenes showed aspects of city life in the Dominican Republic, including graffiti-laden shops, residential homes, and kids walking along on sidewalks. Alex mentioned that prior to being ARod, he was Alex, and this is where he grew up.

“Some of us may have left the DR but the DR never left us,” the affable athlete stated, while the clip showed a close-up of people playing dominos and having a lot of fun.

At that point, a cold bottle of Presidente was featured, after which time Alex called the Dominican beer “my beer.”

JLo’s latest Instagram update showing a portion of ARod’s Super Bowl LIV commercial was popular among her 110 million followers. Within about 19 hours of going live, the post earned nearly a quarter of a million likes and more than 2,700 comments.

Many used emoji — such as fire, the Dominican Republic flag, strong arms, red hearts, and star-eye faces — while others talked about how they were feeling.

“From the halftime show to the screen. Cheers to an unforgettable Super Bowl!” remarked the official Presidente-USA Instagram account, who added an emoji showing two mugs of frothy beer.

“The support between you two is so cute,” stated a second social media user, who added a wide-eyes face and a red heart emoji.

“I have to try it!” said a third fan, who was talking about tasting Presidente beer.

“Supporting BAE!” exclaimed another follower.