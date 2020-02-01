Meghan Markle’s First TV Appearance After Megxit Will Reportedly Be On Canadian Reality Show ‘I Do, Redo’

Rumors have been swirling that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from royal life so that the former actress could re-focus on her career. Now, a report from Page Six reveals that Markle has nabbed her first TV gig since megxit with a Canadian reality TV show about second weddings.

While the former Duchess of Sussex won’t be hosting the show, she will be joining her best friend Jessica Mulroney on I Do, Redo for several guest appearances on the Netflix show, which focuses on giving couples who experienced wedding disasters a second chance at their fairytale wedding.

It’s not clear how often Markle will appear on the show, nor if she is being paid for her appearance, though a source says that her appearances will be “sporadic.”

So far, there is no announced premiere date for the show, and filming is still ongoing, though a call to the show’s production company for more details went unanswered. Sources say that the show will stream in Canada and will feature couples from the United States and Canada.

Markle is also reportedly shopping around for an agent to help her nab more Hollywood roles. So far, she has inked a deal to do some voiceover work for Disney. She won’t be paid for the gig, however. Instead, the money will go to an elephant charity.

Prince Harry and Markle said that they want to focus on becoming financially independent and supporting the charities that matter to them, and Markle’s recent moves seem to be aimed towards those goals.

At the same time, Markle has been accused of wanting to chase the limelight, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Her desire to be back in the spotlight was allegedly part of the reason that she decided to step away from royal life.

“I saw this coming. It was just a matter of time,” a source said. “Its [sic] always been her way or the highway.”

“She’s always the center of the relationship, regardless of Harry’s title. She wants to be in the limelight, but under her own terms,” the insider added.

A separate source echoed the same information.

Meghan “wants less royal and more Hollywood. She wants freedom while at the same time being able to use her influence in North America to do things that she wants to do,” the source said.

These days, Markle and her husband and baby Archie are living in Vancouver, Canada in a mansion belonging to a friend.