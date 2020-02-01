Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Figure In Red Lingerie

The model sizzled in her revealing lingerie.

On Saturday, American model Ana Cheri started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 12.4 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the former Playboy Playmate posing in front of numerous red balloons. The 33-year-old flaunted her incredible figure in a red lingerie set, that consisted of a plunging bra with lace detailing, matching underwear, and a coordinating garter belt, from the clothing brand Lounge Underwear. The risque lingerie put her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and sculpted hips on full display. The beauty kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate gold necklace.

Ana struck a seductive pose by standing with her shoulders back and her hips jutted out. She tugged on one of the straps on her garter belt, as she looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, the brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in a sleek middle part. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the post’s caption, the Instagram influencer encouraged her followers to be prepared for Valentine’s Day. Ana also provided additional advertisement for Lounge Underwear.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 85,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“@anacheri you look so gorgeous but in this picture you are red hot,” added a different devotee.

“You are absolutely stunning in this photo,” said another follower.

“Such [an] amazingly beautiful woman it is just unreal how someone can be so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ana has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the social media sensation has a tendency to post tantalizing photos of herself on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy black-and-yellow plaid bikini while sitting on outdoor furniture. That post has been liked over 210,000 times since it was shared.