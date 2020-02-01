Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Blasts Through No Equipment Workout In Black Sports Bra And Shorts

Kayla Itsines shared another intense workout routine with her 12.1 million Instagram followers this weekend that was sure to get them working up a sweat.

The bombshell fitness trainer’s latest circuit was shared on Saturday and was one that her fans could do “anytime, anywhere,” as it took less than 30 minutes and did not require any equipment to get through. Kayla herself was seen performing the set of exercises outside under the golden sun on a luscious green lawn. She rocked a black sports bra and matching shorts for the sweat session, as well as a pair of white sneakers and her Apple Watch.

The intense fitness regimen included two circuits, the first of which kicked off with a set of 10 pushups. Kayla then performed a set of burpees, which saw her go from a plank position to a squat, and then jumping up high in the air before returning back to her starting position.

Up next was a set of jumping lunges, and finally, a set of 50 mountain climbers. This circuit was to be completed as many times as possible over seven minutes before moving on to the second set of exercises, which were equally-as-intense.

Round two started off with split squats, which were followed by outward snap jumps. For these exercises, Kayla was seen in the plank position and spreading her legs apart and then back together again.

Next up were rebound lunges, which saw Kayla lunge one leg backward before going into the opposite direction and lunging it in front of her. The final part was a set of 10 tuck jumps. Kayla performed this exercise by jumping high up in the air and bringing her knees up toward her chest.

The second circuit was to be performed as many times as possible within seven minutes as well. She also instructed in the caption of her post that both rounds of exercises were to be completed twice.

The Aussie trainer’s latest workout routine certainly proved popular with her fans. The upload has already been viewed over 300,000 times and has earned more than 18,000 likes within seven hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well.

“Love this workout thank you! No gym required, fantastic!!!” one person wrote.

“Super! Today I will include this in my training,” said another.

“Just did this! Great workout!” commented a third.

“I’m sweating just looking at this workout,” joked a fourth.

While Kayla has her own fitness program that fans can subscribe to, she often takes to her Instagram account to share exercises with her followers as well. Another recent addition to her page saw her perform a “full-body gym blast” that could be completed in less than 15 minutes. That sweat session also proved popular as well, earning nearly 22,000 likes.