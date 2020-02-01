Phoenix Couple’s Nanny Cam Catches Federal Agent Sniffing 3-Year-Old Girl’s Underwear

The agent was sentenced to unsupervised probation.

A federal agent was caught on a Phoenix, Arizona couple’s so-called “nanny cam” sniffing their three-year-old daughter’s underwear, Phoenix’ KNXV-TV reports. This week, the agent was to unsupervised probation.

The couple, whose names are not being revealed due to the sensitive nature of this crime, had done as many parents do and had set up a security camera, sometimes colloquially referred to as a “nanny cam,” in their daughter’s bedroom. Back in May 2019, their house was up for sale, and a man named David Timothy Moon, a 50-year-old Deputy U.S. Marshal, toured the home with his real estate agent.

While Moon was touring the rooms by himself, with the real-estate agent in another room, Moon entered the little girl’s bedroom. He was caught on the security camera making a beeline for a laundry hamper in the corner.

WARNING: The next paragraph contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

He then dug through the laundry hamper and pulled out a pair of the girl’s dirty underpants, held them to his face, and smelled them. He left the room, then later entered a second time, doing the same thing.

This time, however, on his way out of the room, he noticed the security camera and realized he’d been caught. He could be seen covering his mouth and uttering the words, “goddamn it.”

You can see portions of the incident in the video below, but be warned: it contains footage that may be disturbing to some viewers.

The homeowner notified the Phoenix police. He also said that he increased the security in his home, fearing that the man might return with more serious intentions.

“What if he comes back? What if he tries to hurt us or our daughter? What if he loses his job and has nothing else to lose?,” he said.

Moon did, indeed, lose his job, once the allegations reached his superiors with the U.S. Marshals. Moon, who had been with federal law enforcement for 24 years, was fired.

Meanwhile, Phoenix police uncovered some other disturbing details about Moon, such as that he had “thrown out” his computer when he realized police were onto him, and that his Gmail account included a video of little girls doing gymnastics.

Moon was charged with two counts of felony trespassing with sexual motivation. He later took a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing.

This week, Judge Katherine Cooper sentenced Moon to unsupervised probation. She said that Moon’s lack of prior criminal history, his years of service in federal law enforcement, and his military career were all mitigating factors in giving him the comparatively light sentence. She also noted that Moon’s remorse was “sincere.”

“This is by far the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Moon admitted.