Harvey Weinstein Dismisses Report That His Genitalia Looks ‘Like A Vagina’

Accuser Jessica Mann said during her court testimony that Harvey Weinstein’s genitalia appeared to be deformed, but the Hollywood producer dismissed the report as he left the courtroom Friday.

The 67-year-old exited the Manhattan Supreme Courtroom with the aid of a walker, according to Page Six, when a reporter asked him to comment on Mann’s accusation. He sarcastically responded that Mann’s description of his body was “perfect.”

Mann says that the first time she saw Weinstein naked when they had consensual oral sex, she thought that his genitalia seemed so “deformed” that she wondered if he may be intersex.

“The first time I saw him fully naked, I felt, I thought he was deformed and intersex,” she testified.

She went on to further describe his alleged appearance.

“He has extreme scarring that I didn’t know if maybe he was a burn victim. He does not have testicles and it appears like he has a vagina,” she added.

She continued on to say that prior to the alleged attack, he injected his penis with an erection drug.

As Page Six reported in a separate story, Mann says that she was subsequently raped by Weinstein on two separate occasions, but the first encounter that they had filled her with compassion for the Hollywood mogul despite his short temper.

“When I first saw him naked, I was filled with compassion, absolute compassion,” she said. “It seemed his anger came from a place of shame.”

When asked if the description of his body was accurate, Weinstein told a reporter, “yeah, perfect.”

Mann says that she had a consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein, but things took a turn when he allegedly forced her to have sex with him in 2013 in a New York hotel. She claims that he booked a room for the two of them at the hotel, and when she tried to tell the people at the desk that they didn’t need a room, he pulled her aside and told her not to embarrass him, echoing the statements made by Ambra Gutierrez, another Weinstein accuser.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Mann also accused Weinstein of smelling like “sh*t” and forcing her to allow him to urinate on her.

Weinstein has denied all accusations as his trial continues into its fourth week. Weinstein and the board of his studio have also reached a tentative $25 million settlement with his accusers that would allow him to avoid admitting to any misbehavior.