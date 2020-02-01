Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Opts To Go Braless Underneath Tight, Nude Dress

Kayla Moody turned up the heat on her Instagram page this weekend with a sizzling new photo that proved hard to be ignored.

The eye-popping snap was uploaded on Saturday and has been a huge hit with the hot military wife’s 633,000 followers on the platform. The shot was taken somewhere along the Las Vegas Strip, where the babe found the perfect spot inside of a large building to snap a steamy selfie that drove her fans wild.

In the image, the blond bombshell was seen standing in front of a mirror with her cell phone in her hand. She cocked her head slightly to the side and stared at her reflection in front of her with a sultry gaze, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a skintight dress that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Kayla sent pulses racing in a nude dress that hugged her hourglass figure in all of the right ways. The bodycon-style number boasted an off-the-shoulder style and a daringly low-cut neckline that revealed that she had opted to go braless underneath the skimpy number. The garment was hardly enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets, spilling an ample amount of cleavage out from nearly every angle to make for a seriously NSFW showing of skin. Kayla’s followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy display.

Kayla’s barely-there look proceeded to cling tight to her physique, accentuating her flat midsection and pert derriere. Also of note was its daringly short length — it grazed just to the middle of the babe’s thighs, flashing a teasing glimpse of her toned legs.

The social media sensation completed her look for the day with a pair of thigh-high black boots. She did not appear to have added any jewelry or accessories, allowing her incredible body to take center stage. She wore her platinum tresses down and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Fans had nothing but love for the new addition to the buxom babe’s Instagram feed. It has earned more than 9,000 likes within just three hours of going live to the platform, as well as hundreds of comments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a beautiful goddess” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla was “sexy and hot.”

“Absolutely stunning,” commented a third.

“I love your fabulous curves,” quipped a fourth.

Kayla regularly tantalizes her massive Instagram following with her risque — and often skin-baring — ensembles. Just yesterday, she sent temperatures soaring on her feed again when she flaunted her booty in a leopard-print thong bikini. That look also proved popular, earning more than 11,000 likes.