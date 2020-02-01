Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Lab Show Is Full Of Risky ‘Misinformation’ According To Top Health Expert

The National Health Service chief in England slammed Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series for spreading “misinformation” that could pose a “considerable health risk” to people who follow the advice in the show. Simon Stevens spoke with the BBC about The Goop Lab, a new show filmed at Paltrow’s Goop headquarters that looks at “alternative” methods of addressing a range of health issues.

In the Goop Lab show, Paltrow discusses therapies and treatments like vampire facials, magic mushroom therapy, and coffee enemas. It also promotes practices like not wearing sunscreen, which experts worry all could harm rather than help public health.

Netflix asserts that the show is “designed to entertain, not provide medical advice,” but Stevens says that the show is promoting dangerous behavior.

“Her brand peddles psychic vampire repellent, says chemical sunscreen is a bad idea, and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines, despite them carrying considerable risks to health,” he said.

Stevens told an audience at an academic event at Oxford this week that the world of natural health is particularly vulnerable to the spread of misinformation.

“Myths and misinformation have been put on steroids by the availability of misleading claims online,” he said.

“While the term ‘fake news’ makes most people think about politics, people’s natural concern for their health, and particularly about that of their loved ones, makes this particularly fertile ground for quacks, charlatans and cranks,” he added.

A spokesperson for the company said that it was clear about the efficacy of the information the show promotes, saying it’s “transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review”.

But Stevens asserts that the show is full of “dubious wellness products and dodgy procedures.”

Goop started as a way for Paltrow to share her health and wellness advice with friends in 2008 but rapidly spread into a business worth $250 million with its own stores, a magazine, and the Netflix series.

Despite its success, the brand has been controversial and repeatedly been accused of spreading information that isn’t backed by science.

In 2018, the brand paid $145,000 to settle a legal claim brought by California’s consumer protection office over its “vaginal eggs,” which Goop claimed could balance hormones and regulate menstruation when inserted in the vagina.

Most recently, the brand has made headlines for selling a candle that reportedly smells like Paltrow’s vagina. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the website sold a $75 candle titled “This Smells Like My Vagina.”