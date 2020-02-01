American Model Alexa Collins Sizzles In An Itty-Bitty White Bikini: ‘City Views’

Alexa Collins is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Saturday, the American model wowed her 756,000 followers on the platform with a sizzling new snap that brought some serious heat to her feed. A geotag on the post indicated that it was taken at the Mint at Riverfront Condos in Miami, Florida, where the 24-year-old stood outside on a balcony as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure.

Behind Alexa was a gorgeous view of the city, but it was the blond bombshell herself that took center stage in the eye-popping photo. She looked smoking hot in an itty-bitty bikini that left little to the imagination, driving her fans wild.

Alexa sizzled in her minuscule white two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The set included a tiny, triangle-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the stunner’s skin-baring display. Its cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, while its plunging neckline left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Alexa’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The Florida hottie also rocked a pair of matching white bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her long, toned legs in their entirety. Alexa posed with her hips turned slightly to the side, revealing a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere as well, which was exposed thanks to the number’s cheeky style. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on the babe’s hips to accentuate her toned abs and slender frame.

Alexa opted not to add any accessories, or even shoes, to her barely-there look, though she did hold a bottle of Vie CBD oil in her hand as the moment was captured. She appeared to have added extensions into her platinum blond hair, which were worn down and gently blew in the breeze around her. As for her beauty, Alexa sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Fans were quick to show the brown-eyed beauty’s latest social media update some love. It has racked up over 8,000 likes after just two hours of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Dozens have flocked to the comments section as well, to leave compliments for Alexa’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “simply the best.”

“There cannot be a woman more perfect than you,” quipped a third.

Alexa dazzles her thousands of fans no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her rocking a sequined dress with a plunging neckline that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look also proved popular, earning over 15,000 likes.