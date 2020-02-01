Lady Gaga Spotted Sunbathing In Thong Bikini With Mystery Man In Miami

Lady Gaga was letting it all hang out during a trip to Miami, with the singer spotted wearing a thong bikini and getting very close to a mystery man ahead of her big show on Saturday.

The New York Post’s Page Six caught pictures of the singer hanging out in Florida ahead of her pre-Super Bowl performance, lounging on a balcony wearing a thong bikini and kissing what could be her new love interest. The report noted that her new friend seemed to be the same man she had been seen with a few weeks ago.

“The pop star, 33, who’s in town for the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show on Feb. 1, was snapped luxuriating on a chaise and in the company of, presumably, the same bestubbled brunet she was spotted with on New Year’s Eve,” the report noted. “The New York-bred singer broke off her engagement to Christian Carino last February.”

It’s not clear yet who the man could be, as Lady Gaga has been a bit guarded about her love life since the split with Carino last year. She has not spoken publicly about the relationship or gone “Instagram official” by showing off a picture to fans, though has now been spotted with him a series of times.

The report included a series of pictures of Lady Gaga photographed from afar as she lounged on a sun-soaked balcony, one that was in full view of the public. In one of the shots, the pink-haired singer kissed the mystery man, and in another she laid on her side, showing off the thong.

She’s no stranger to showing off her body. As The Inquisitr reported, the singer caused a stir last year when she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself rocking a bright pink swimsuit as she got out of a pool.

The picture drew more than 1.5 million likes and plenty of comments complimenting Lady Gaga on her physique.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“YAS GAGA work it!!!! LOVE YOU!!!” another added.

While Lady Gaga may not have been seeking out the cameras as she hung out with her new friend, the singer will be getting plenty of attention in the coming days. As the New York Post reported, the onetime Super Bowl halftime performer this year will be taking the stage on Saturday, performing at the Meridian at Island Gardens as part of the weekend-long celebrate ahead of Sunday’s game.