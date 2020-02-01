Donald Trump Upset NOAA Weather Officials By Altering Dorian Map, According To Newly Released Emails

Scientists and officials at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service were upset by Donald Trump’s alteration of the maps showing Hurrican Dorian’s projected pathway. According to new emails obtained by The Washington Post, officials accused the president of doctoring the map to include Alabama and attempted to make it clear that they didn’t agree with an anonymous statement from the NOAA released on September 6.

The Post obtained numerous emails through a Freedom of Information Act of the communications between weather officials in September when Trump shocked many by asserting that the hurricane would impact areas that were not predicted by scientists to be hit. He later appeared to have drawn on a map using a black marker to alter the projected path of the hurricane to support his claim.

On September 1, Trump claimed that Alabama would “most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated.” Scientists and some within the NOAA pushed back on his statement, saying that it didn’t reflect the most recent predictions, which showed that Alabama wouldn’t be dramatically impacted.

On September 4, Trump held up a map that appeared to shave been altered using a marker to change the NOAA’s hurricane prediction. The NWS in Birmingham sent out a tweet contradicting Trump’s claims shortly after. On September 6, the NOAA released a statement criticizing the Birmingham tweet in an unsigned statement that some took as a message sent as a result of political pressure from within the administration.

The new emails show that the number two person at the NOAA, Ret. Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, indicate that neither he nor the leader of the NOAA supported the statement criticizing the Birmingham tweet.

“[P]lease accept Neil’s reply as a sincere acknowledgment of a press release we did not approve or support,” Gallaudet wrote. “You know from my multiple messages to you and your colleagues that we respect and stand behind your service and scientific integrity.”

Craig McLean, acting chief scientist at the NOAA, lamented that the agency was founded on science and worked to keep the public’s trust, but the agency’s integrity was being called into question by the controversy.

“I find it unconscionable that an anonymous voice inside of NOAA would be found to castigate a dutiful, correct, and loyal NWS Forecaster who spoke the truth,” he wrote.

Another email between John Murphy, COO of the NWS, to acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs indicates that many employees were worried about the politicization of weather science within the government.

“Employees now fear for there [sic] jobs and are questioning whether they should post potentially life-saving info or check tweets first,” Jacobs wrote.

Gallaudet also expressed his concern for the people working in the NWS and said that he was considering resigning, but Murphy encouraged him to stay.

“Hang in there sir. Need you and judgement we make nearly everyday since we have pension. Is this battle to die for or better to stay and fight for what’s right,” he wrote.

The NOAA also accused the White House of altering a map to support Trump’s claims.

Employees within the department noted that it appeared that their forecast had been altered, prompting Corey Pieper, social media lead at NWS, to confirm that the map was inaccurately changed.

“Yes, that was doctored,” Pieper said.

Echoes of the controversy were recently brought back to the public’s eye after the White House tweeted an image showing snow falling in front of the White House on a day when the weather was unseasonably warm and no snow was present.