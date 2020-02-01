Ashanti Sizzles In Scandalous Thong Bodysuit And Fishnet Stockings On Stage

R&B singer Ashanti stunned her 5.3 million Instagram followers recently with a series of Instagram updates that flaunted her curvaceous physique on stage. Ashanti shared snaps of herself in various ensembles, but her latest update showed off her curves in a sizzling thong bodysuit and fishnet stockings.

In her latest update, Ashanti mixed things up by showing a snap that captured the action on stage from a different perspective. Rather than having the camera capture a moment from the audience’s view, she showed a bit of what the audience looks like from her spot on stage — and simultaneously flaunted her curvaceous rear.

Ashanti rocked a black bodysuit with lace trim on the edges, and the look showcased her ample derriere to perfection. She added a pair of fishnet stockings to make the ensemble even sexier, and also rocked a pair of over-the-knee black boots. Though her latest Instagram photo was cropped in a way that only the tops of her boots were visible, in a previous update she shared a snap where she was kneeling on stage, and the flat boots were on full display.

Ashanti layered a gorgeous statement jacket with spikes over the black bodysuit, and had her long locks pulled back in a sleek high ponytail. She added a pair of massive hoop earrings to accessorize, and looked out at the crowd in the snap. Two pyrotechnics elements added a flare of sparks to her performance, and one of her back-up performers was visible in the left-hand side of the shot.

Ashanti kept the caption simple, adding two emoji to describe the photo, but her fans still absolutely loved the sizzling update. The post received over 18,300 likes within just 41 minutes and also racked up 286 comments in the same short time frame.

One follower couldn’t get enough of Ashanti’s voluptuous physique, and commented that the singer was “thicker than Jamaican soup.”

“You look great I love your confidence. Hope you are doing good and having a great weekend,” another fan added.

“Finest lady alive,” one follower commented.

Another fan called Ashanti “one of the baddest in the game.”

Ashanti loves to surprise her followers with scandalous ensembles and on-stage antics when she performs. The singer is currently on tour, and earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she actually pulled an audience member on stage during a performance and sat on his lap while rocking a pair of skintight leather leggings. She shared a snap of the moment with her Instagram audience and asked them “so what do y’all think he’s thinkin?”