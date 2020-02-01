Bri Teresi Shows Off Lean Body In High-Cut Mesh One-Piece On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi turned up the heat on Friday afternoon with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the blond bombshell rocked black mesh lingerie that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Bri standing in her white bathroom as she leaned against a brown counter. Behind her, a mirror provided a second perspective of her look. Bright lighting poured in over Bri and bounced off her glowing body, which looked better than ever in her barely-there one-piece.

Bri’s look featured long, thin, gold straps that blended into her shoulders and made the dark lingerie appear strapless. Meanwhile, the satin black cups on the one-piece appeared to be pulled down to only cover the lower half of Bri’s busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out, and she looked close to a wardrobe malfunction.

The rest of the lingerie was made of sheer, mesh stripes that gave fans a glimpse at her flat, toned tummy and hugged her small waist. The lower half also featured leg cuts that came up to her waist, which fully exposed her lengthy pins.

Bri accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Bri’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy curls.

In the first photo, Bri faced the camera and playfully tugged at the bottom of her lingerie to expose even more skin as she flashed a sultry gaze.

The second photo showed Bri looking into the mirror, which gave a perfect front and back view of her look. The back of the one-piece featured a cheeky cut that fully exposed her pert derriere. In addition, a small cut-out showed off her lean back. Bri leaned forward with her hands on the sink, which pushed her cleavage out even further.

Bri’s post garnered more than 10,000 likes and just over 330 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“That’s a whole lot of woman,” one fan said.

“You are looking beautiful and pretty. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend,” another user added.

Bri’s lingerie looks always drive fans wild. Earlier this week, the babe rocked a lacy red number in another post that garnered more than 19,000 likes.