Dutch Bombshell Doutzen Kroes Flaunts Curves In Sexy Swimsuit

Dutch model and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes stunned her 6.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update. In the snaps, she rocked a one-piece swimsuit that showed off her insane physique.

Doutzen styled both photos to resemble an old polaroid-style image, with a white frame along the borders. In the first snap, she posed in front of a magical-looking blue sky dotted with clouds that gave the photo some texture. Her brunette locks blew in the wind behind her, and she had her back arched for the sexy snap. Doutzen rocked a one-piece swimsuit that almost exposed more skin than an average bikini would.

The swimsuit was nearly backless, with long, thin blue straps going down her toned back. The bottoms were a cheeky style that exposed some of her pert derriere, and the sides stretched high over her hips, elongating her incredible legs. She glanced over her shoulder in the picture, parting her lips slightly in a seductive expression. She rested one hand along her forearm and looked smoking hot in the snap.

In the second shot, Doutzen reached upwards in a position that exaggerated her curves even more. The swimsuit shifted and transformed almost into a thong-style bottom, as her toned derriere was on full display. Her body was slightly angled so that a hint of her side boob was visible, and she lifted her face to the sky. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls.

The picture was taken in Mexico, as Doutzen included the location in the geotag of the post, but she didn’t give much more context for the snap. Nevertheless, her fans couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous double Instagram update. The post racked up over 42,400 likes within just 53 minutes, including a like from fellow model Joan Smalls.

Doutzen’s post also received 320 comments from her eager followers, who took to the comment section to shower her with praise.

“Beautiful morning gorgeous view,” one fan added.

“Phenomenal pose,” another follower said.

“You are killing me. So gorgeous,” one commented.

Yet another fan kept things simple, and just called Doutzen a “goddess.”

The Dutch stunner isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned curves in skimpy swimwear on the beach. Earlier this month, she donned a skimpy white bikini while she was on holidays in Jamaica, as The Inquisitr reported. She sprawled out on the sand in the swimsuit and stretched out, showing off her insane body in the tantalizing pose.