Taylor Swift Flashes What Appears To Be Engagement Ring In New Documentary

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is known for her love of secrets and surprises, and it seems that she might just have revealed one of her biggest yet. Swift just released her auto-documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix, and in one of the scenes sports what appears to be a massive engagement ring.

The film showed personal and behind-the-scenes aspects of Swift’s life, including a scene where the “Style” singer discusses voicing her political opinions. During the talk, Swift is seen to be wearing a large diamond ring on her left fourth finger, leading many fans to believe that the singer is engaged.

Miss Americana director Lana Wilson gave no answers when asked about the ring at the film’s Sundance premiere last week.

“Whoa. I’m going to have to revisit that scene,” she said (via The New York Post).

Swift herself has not made any announcements, though she has dropped hints that she is soon to tie the knot.

Fans went into a frenzy after the “You Belong With Me” hit maker highlighted lyrics from her song “Lover” in an Instagram picture.

“My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you,” the caption read, drawing parallels to the marital adage “something borrowed, something blue.”

Should Swift be engaged, many would consider it the end of an era for the pop star’s usual songs — which famously drew on her relationships.

“We Are Never Getting Back Together” was allegedly about Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal, while fans believed “Out of the Woods” was about former One Direction boy-bander Harry Styles.

Swift’s current beau is British actor Joe Alwyn, who has appeared in acclaimed movies like The Favourite and Mary, Queen of Scots. Unlike her other romances, Swift has been notoriously quiet on her nearly 3-year relationship.

However, though she has remained mum on both her relationship and its status, she has been more forward about other aspects of her future.

In another scene in the documentary, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer said that she still felt unready for a number of adult milestones, including children.

“There’s a part of me that feels like I’m 57 years old, but there’s a part of me that’s like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown-up stuff,” she confessed (via The Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, the singer has also been making headlines in other ways. As reported by The Inquisitr, the songstress reportedly decided to skip the Grammys after she was not assured a win.