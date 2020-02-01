Australian Trainer Kayla Itsines Takes Sizzling Selfie In Pink Sports Bra And Tiny Black Shorts

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a smoking hot selfie with her 12.1 million Instagram followers that showed off her toned physique. The stunner from Australia posed in the minimalistic fitness studio where she shares a lot of her content, and in the background there was nothing but a lush green plant in a navy-and-white pot tucked away in the corner of the studio.

Kayla was a burst of color in a neon pink sports bra that hugged her curves. The sports bra had a scoop neckline, and only a hint of her cleavage was visible, but the look showcased her sculpted shoulders to perfection. She paired the sports bra with some simple black shorts that hung low on her hips and ended just an inch or two down her legs. The ensemble showcased her chiselled abs as well as her long, toned legs. Kayla’s bronzed skin looked stunning with the brightly colored sports bra, and she finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Kayla’s brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she looked ready for a workout. She placed one hand on her hip while the other held her phone as she snapped the selfie, and a big smile graced her stunning face. She posed with one foot flat on the ground and the other propped in a way that showcased the muscles in her toned thighs.

The fitness trainer from Australia paired the gorgeous snap with a caption that gave her followers a bit of insight into her training terminology. She explained a few commonly used terms that might pop up during a workout, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The simple update received over 19,800 likes within just seven hours.

The post also received 81 comments from eager fans who shared their thoughts on the update.

“That helps, thanks!” one fan said loving the thorough explanation she gave in the caption.

Another fan admired her sculpted physique and questioned “how often do you train? Everyday?”

“All of these are the same cues in yoga!” another fan added.

One follower appreciated the caption, and said “love these! These are great for anyone who is new or needs a refresher.”

Kayla seems to favor workout gear that flaunts her chiselled abs, preferring to wear just a sports bra with bottoms most of the time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a short video that showcased a few different workout moves. For the video, Kayla rocked another pair of tiny black shorts, and a green sports bra.