Australian Trainer Kayla Itsines Takes Sizzling Selfie In Pink Sports Bra And Tiny Black Shorts

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a smoking hot selfie with her 12.1 million Instagram followers that showed off her toned physique. The stunner from Australia posed in the minimalistic fitness studio where she shares a lot of her content, and in the background there was nothing but a lush green plant in a navy-and-white pot tucked away in the corner of the studio.
Kayla was a burst of color in a neon pink sports bra that hugged her curves. The sports bra had a scoop neckline, and only a hint of her cleavage was visible, but the look showcased her sculpted shoulders to perfection. She paired the sports bra with some simple black shorts that hung low on her hips and ended just an inch or two down her legs. The ensemble showcased her chiselled abs as well as her long, toned legs. Kayla’s bronzed skin looked stunning with the brightly colored sports bra, and she finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers.
Kayla’s brunette locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she looked ready for a workout. She placed one hand on her hip while the other held her phone as she snapped the selfie, and a big smile graced her stunning face. She posed with one foot flat on the ground and the other propped in a way that showcased the muscles in her toned thighs.
The fitness trainer from Australia paired the gorgeous snap with a caption that gave her followers a bit of insight into her training terminology. She explained a few commonly used terms that might pop up during a workout, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The simple update received over 19,800 likes within just seven hours.
View this post on Instagram
Today I want talk to you about some of the words and phrases that you might hear me say or mention while I’m training you! It's important that you actually know what these phrases mean so keep reading ???? ✅ ENGAGE YOUR CORE: It basically means contracting your abdominal muscles (‘abs’) in a way that helps to support your body (especially your lower back) during movement. To do this, think about drawing up through your pelvic floor muscles (like you’re stopping yourself from going to the bathroom) and drawing your belly button in towards your spine. AKA: Activate your core. ✅ KNEES IN LINE WITH TOES: This phrase probably makes you think of one key exercise: squats! With good reason, because squats are a common exercise performed incorrectly, which means you may not be getting the most out of them. ‘Keep your knees in line with toes’ means being mindful that your knees are tracking over your toes at all times. In other words, your knees aren’t collapsing in as you squat down. AKA: Set your hips. ✅ SPINE IN NEUTRAL POSITION: When I refer to your spine being in a neutral position, this actually means allowing your spine to follow its natural curvature. Your core should still be engaged, and your pelvis ‘tucked’ (so that your bottom isn’t sticking out) and your back should NOT be arched excessively. AKA: Tuck your butt in. ✅ DRAW YOUR SHOULDER BLADES BACK AND DOWN: When you’re doing exercises that target your shoulders and back, you should be drawing your shoulder blades back (you might like to imagine that you’re sliding your shoulder blades down, as though you’re tucking them into the back of your pants!). This helps you to strengthen the surrounding muscles, which can help improve your posture over time. AKA: Keep your chest up. #BBGcommunity, please let me know if you need anything else explained in the comments below!! www.kaylaitsines.com/my-sweat-challenge #BBG #BBGStronger #BBGBeginner #BBG2020 ##bbgcommunity
The post also received 81 comments from eager fans who shared their thoughts on the update.
“That helps, thanks!” one fan said loving the thorough explanation she gave in the caption.
Another fan admired her sculpted physique and questioned “how often do you train? Everyday?”
“All of these are the same cues in yoga!” another fan added.
One follower appreciated the caption, and said “love these! These are great for anyone who is new or needs a refresher.”
Kayla seems to favor workout gear that flaunts her chiselled abs, preferring to wear just a sports bra with bottoms most of the time. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a short video that showcased a few different workout moves. For the video, Kayla rocked another pair of tiny black shorts, and a green sports bra.