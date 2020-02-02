Jimmy Garoppolo’s Age & Height: How Old And How Tall Is The 49ers Quarterback?

The San Francisco superstar is part of a young Super Bowl QB matchup.

Jimmy Garoppolo is 28-years-old and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Garoppolo is getting ready to start his very first Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers, six years after he was drafted by the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo keeps his personal life private, but all eyes are on him ahead of his team’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. Many football fans are wondering how old the 49ers quarterback is, and they are curious about his height and other personal information about him.

Jimmy Garoppolo Isn’t Even 30 Yet

Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Garoppolo is a youngster compared to his former teammate, Patriots QB Tom Brady. The future 49er was born on November 2, 1991, which makes him just 28-years-old. Brady, last year’s winning quarterback, was 41-years-old when he led his team to their sixth Super Bowl championship. In contrast, Garoppolo’s Super Bowl LIV opponent, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, is just 24-years-old.

In fact, Garoppolo vs. Mahomes marks one of the youngest quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history. Only 11 of the 54 Super Bowls have featured quarterbacks still in their 20s. Garoppolo and Mahomes are “collectively the third-youngest tandem of Super Bowl quarterbacks,” according to a report by the Oklahoman.

The youngest matchup ever came in Super Bowl XIX, with the 49ers vs. Dolphins. At the time, NFL legend Joe Montana was 28-years-old, while Miami’s Dan Marino was only 23-years-old. The following year, Chicago Bears QB Jim McMahon vs. New England’s Tony Eason preceded Garoppolo and Mahomes with a combined age of 52 years for Super Bowl XX.

Jimmy Garoppolo Is 1 Inch Shorter Than Patrick Mahomes



At 6 feet, 2 inches, Garoppolo is a tall guy, but he is an inch shorter than Mahomes, who stands at 6 feet, 3 inches. The Eastern Illinois University alum weighs in at 225 pounds, according to his stats on the 49ers website, while Mahomes has five pounds on him.

Still, Garoppolo and Mahomes’ similar height and weight is comparable to the similar sizing of Super Bowl LIII’s opposing quarterbacks. At 6-feet-4 and 225 pounds, the Tom Brady was the same height as the Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff and weighed in just three pounds heavier.

As for his 225-pound playing weight, Garoppolo has joked that he hasn’t adopted Brady’s diet, a regimen the NFL legend has said attributes to his long career. While avocado ice cream may not be on Garoppolo’s plate, regular ice cream is. In a transcript from a 2019 press conference, Garoppolo talked about his favorite treat at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I went cookies and cream and a waffle cone,” he said.

He also described his love for Italian food.

“The Italian food, we had some mostaccioli, we went to the York family dinner and everything, so they had it all set up, great spread. Even in the hotel, we’ve had some great, I mean, getting some good bread,” he said.

Garoppolo’s overall good looks make him the perfect partner for endorsement deals. The star athlete has inked deals with Nike, Bose, and the Jordan brand, to name a few. Last summer, he cleaned up nicely for a Men’s Wearhouse campaign.