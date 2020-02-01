Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy Struggles In New Instagram Post

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes revealed some of the challenges she has been going through because of her pregnancy in the latest post on her Instagram page. In the caption of the selfie, the Canadian singer/songwriter disclosed that she had experienced some “complications” during the first trimester.

Fortunately, those troubling early issues were followed by a “decent” second trimester. But she went on to add that she’s currently experiencing lots of pain at the 25-week point of her journey to becoming a mother.

“This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal,” she wrote.

In addition to the physical changes, pregnancy has changed her emotional state too, Grimes disclosed. She confessed that it has made her more sensitive to the negative comments she receives online.

Grimes also apologized to fans for being absent from social media and for not promoting her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, which is scheduled to be released on February 21. She also addressed the speculation that her pregnancy announcement was faked to promote the project.

“Fake or real? Haha,” she said. “Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby??”

Despite some of the struggles that she has gone through, Grimes said that there have been positive experiences as well. She shared that the pregnancy has given her a lot of “wild” inspiration for her art. But later reiterated that the physical drawbacks have made it hard for her to work.

As of this writing, the post has been liked more than 150,000 times and over 3,000 people have commented on it. In the comments section, fans sent her encouraging messages and one of them came from a fellow famous musician.

“I’m sure making a human is the hardest job ever so be kind to yourself, you’re doing double duty,” Katy Perry wrote.

Grimes’ non-famous fans chimed in as well. Some of them offered suggestions on how she could relieve some of her pregnancy-related discomfort.

“Yoga and exercise seamed to really help my wife,” one person wrote.

“It’s a tremendous-all encompassing undertaking,” another added. “Be gentle with yourself.”

“Hang in there,” a fourth wrote. “End of the pregnancy is the hardest part. You’re so strong—you can do all of this.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Grimes announced her pregnancy via a topless photo shared to Instagram on January 8. In the photo, she rocked blond and black pigtail braids and superimposed a photo of a fetus on her midsection.

The post has been liked more than 200,000 times since its upload.