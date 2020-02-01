Stassi Schroeder Reveals How She’ll ‘Rank’ Her 9 Bridesmaids: ‘Maybe I’ll Just Pick The Names Out Of A Hat’

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star wanted didn't want any bridesmaids for her wedding, but her friends threatened to kill her if she skipped the tradition.

Stassi Schroeder says she never wanted any bridesmaids and now she has nine. The Vanderpump Rules star, who will marry her fiance Beau Clark later this year, opened up about her bridal dilemma in her Glamour wedding column, “Basic Bride.”

In a lengthy essay, Stassi made it clear that she “never” wanted to have bridesmaids in her wedding because she thought it would mean more stress for her as a bride. The Vanderpump Rules star pointed out that the bride must constantly delegate wedding party duties, help the bridesmaids pick out matching dresses, and make sure that no one feels excluded. But when she broke the bridal news to her friends, they were “livid” and threatened to “kill” her if she didn’t change her mind.

Stassi realized her friends were serious, so she agreed, but then faced another dilemma. After revealing that she doesn’t like supersized wedding parties of 20 bridesmaids and 20 groomsmen, Stassi admitted she has so many people she has to include — such as her sister, Beau’s sister, childhood friends, and her present-day besties, many of whom co-star with her on Vanderpump Rules — that narrowing the list down became “a situation.”

“And now I have nine bridesmaids,” Stassi wrote. “Don’t judge me.”

The Bravo star explained that while she feels like an “a**hole” having nine bridesmaids when she always said she wouldn’t have any, even that number was hard to narrow down.

“I have my sister and Beau’s sister, some old friends, and a few cast members,” she said of her bridal party.

Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules besties include Katie Maloney Schwartz, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent. She is currently on the outs with fellow cast member Kristen Doute.

Stassi added that she still has “no idea” what she is going to do about the order of her bridesmaids at the ceremony because she has so many important people in her life.

“Why would I rank my friends?” she asked. ‘ I can’t possibly do that because they’re all important in different ways. Maybe I’ll just pick the names out of a hat—make a big show of it, so they can all see how fair it is.”

While she didn’t call out specific names, Stassi added that when she found out one of her friends was complaining about her behind her back, that person was put on the “maybe” list for the wedding.

Stassi also revealed that her bridesmaids need not go overboard with bridal showers or bachelorette parties. In her column, the Next Level Basic author wrote that if her bridesmaids try to surprise her with any strip club trips or late-night bridal bashes, she will “torture” them. Stassi added that her idea of the perfect bachelorette party – once again, she doesn’t actually want one – is “a long boozy brunch” so she can be in bed by 10 p.m.

Stassi also hates when bridesmaids all wear the same dress, so her crew will all pick out whatever they want to wear, as long as it’s a streamlined white or ivory number.

Stassi and Beau got engaged last July at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. At the time, the Vanderpump Rules beauty compared herself to royalty with her massive diamond ring. In a statement to Bravo’s Lookbook, Stassi said she felt like Meghan Markle or like someone out of Downton Abbey.

While she initially threw a next level tantrum about having bridesmaids, Stassi now admits she wouldn’t trade her squad for the world. The Vanderpump Rules star said she looks to her girls for advice as she gets ready to share her most special day with them this fall.

Fans can watch Stassi’s wedding planning play out this season on Vanderpump Rules.